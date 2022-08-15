The harsh criticism of a former Real Madrid figure to Barcelona: “This is a mafia and they have to be punished”

Barcelona was one of the main protagonists of this transfer market (Reuters)

The Spanish league took the first step this weekend with the start of a competition in which Barcelona monopolized most of the spotlights by becoming one of the main players in the transfer market.

The club azulgranainvolved in a financial crisis, activated a series of levers that allowed it to invest more than 150 million euros in high-level contracts such as Robert Lewandowski, Raphinha and Jules Koundeeconomic movements that were strongly questioned by a former Real Madrid figure.

“How the hell can you buy players when you don’t have money? I think it’s a shame”, exclaimed the former Dutch midfielder Rafael Van de Vaart in dialogue with the environment Ziggo Sports.

Rafael van der Vaart charged against Barcelona (Efe)

At the same time, the 39-year-old former footballer attacked the president of the institution Joan Laporta and showed his discontent with the situation that his compatriot is going through Frenkie De Jong whose future, less than 20 days before the closing of the transfer book, remains unknown.

“And Laporta who does not stop laughing everywhere with his big head. This man thinks he is the king. But I think he’s a bit of an idiot.”Van de Vaart considered about the 60-year-old businessman and lawyer, who launched a strategy in which he mortgaged part of the club’s economic future with the aim of obtaining money immediately to clean up the financial problems.

So far, and with the idea of ​​signing a right back (Marcos Alonso is the most resonant), the Barcelona invested around 158 million euros in reinforcements. In addition to Robert Lewandowski, Raphinha and French defender Jules Kounde also arrived. Franck Kessie (former Milan) and Danish Andreas Christensen (Chelsea) arrived at the club as free agents.

Van de Vaart spoke about the treatment his compatriot Frenkie De Jong is receiving (Reuters)

However, Barcelona’s problem now lies in reduce the wage bill to avoid falling into the financial Fair Play and for this, not being able to make sales, the main one indicated is Dutch midfielder Frenkie De Jong.

“You can’t treat people like that”, attacked the former Real Madrid about the treatment they are having with his compatriot. “Frenkie earns too much? First you sign a contract and then you fulfill it or you leave on good terms, but not like this. This is mafia and they have to be punished.”warned

According to the Spanish press, the institution azulgrana He gave him two options and put the footballer at a crossroads: either the salary is reduced or he leaves. “The name of Barça has been very bad on the map,” said the former Ajax and concluded: “From now on we judge it differently and I think it’s a disgrace when you play with them (with the footballers)”.

KEEP READING

The 200 million that Barcelona invested to rearm the team in the first year of the post-Messi era: the unprecedented strategy that it applied

The sacrificed decision that Piqué made to be able to stay in Barcelona, ​​in the midst of the scandalous separation from Shakira

The unknown gesture of Lionel Messi with the women’s team: “He was the only one who stayed”