The harsh criticism of Mourinho against Gareth Bale about his physical condition: “He said he was ready and it was not true”

The Tottenham of Jose Mourinho He comes from starring in one of the best games so far this season in English football and the rest of Europe. By the fifth round of the FA Cup, the Spurs fell 5-4 to Everton in overtime and were eliminated from one of the most traditional competitions in the discipline in the world.

A few hours after a hard defeat, and in the prelude to what will be the momentous duel for a new day of the Premier League in which to face the leader Manchester City Pep Guardiola, the Tottenham coach spoke at a press conference and He targeted Gareth Bale for a post that the Welsh footballer uploaded on his Instagram account A few days ago he posted a photo training and with the message: “Good session today.”

“I have to admit that this publication creates the need to talk about it, because it creates a contradiction between what appears in it and reality. Since the beginning of the season, in relation to everything that surrounds this matter, I have tried to be discreet and keep things indoors, but I think it is time to be clear about what is happening“Mourinho began by saying about the situation with Bale.

“That publication is probably not even your responsibility. I do not know. But what he was saying was that the training had been good and that he was ready and it was not true. When they ask me about it, I have to tell the truth . So I will repeat it for the last time “, reflects the Portuguese coach who arrived at the London club in November 2019 after the dismissal of Mauricio Pochettino.

In a few days, Mourinho again targeted Bale for a publication on social networks about his physical condition (EFE)



At the same time, Mourinho clarified the situation about why Bale was not part of the call for the game against Everton and was blunt in his explanation.

“He was not well, he asked for a scan, he had it, it did not show anything, no injuries, but he was still not well. We cannot decide on that because how a footballer feels is above, so we do not take him to the game. It’s as simple as that. If it is ready for tomorrow, it will be on the list, “he said. Mou.

It is important to remember that less than a week ago, the Portuguese coach himself was also very critical against the present of the forward who belongs to the Real Madrid and that he had to leave the Spanish club for being faced with Zinedine Zidane. After the loss to Chelsea For the English league, Mourinho was forceful when asked why he did not make Bale enter the field. “Good question, but I don’t think you deserve an answer,” said the Portuguese strategist.

Gareth Bale’s post that caused Mourinho’s annoyance

So far this campaign, Gareth Bale only participated in 15 of the 37 games that Tottenham played. He was a starter in 10 presentations and the remaining five entered from the replacement bench.

