The harsh crossover between Xavi Hernández and Piqué in the Barcelona locker room was leaked: “Less you are going to play”

Piqué and Xavi, former teammates, today live in an uncomfortable situation (REUTERS / Vincent West)

Since the start of the season Gerard Piquéone of the “sacred cows” of the Barcelona, was noticeably relegated. He has been on the substitute bench for six games (including Saturday’s against Elche) and participated in just two (he came on against Viktoria Plzen for the Champions League and only started against Cádiz). for the coach Xavi Hernandez, today he is the fifth defender, behind Christensen and Koundé (reinforcements), and Eric García and Araujo. The historic, 35-year-old, decided to stay on campus to fight a battle that he is obviously losing.

Consequently, according to the Spanish media, there was a short circuit between the technical director and the footballer, who knew how to be teammates. It would have happened at halftime of the defeat against Bayern Munich, for the European Champions League. A Piqué would have escaped a phrase while he ruminated his anger for not seeing action: “I don’t even play petanque”. And Xavi would have listened to him. The versions indicate that the former midfielder replied: “Well, you’re not going to play anymore”.

Beyond the internal spark, the former midfielder’s methodology has not changed: the names he chose for defense have priority and Piqué today awaits his chance and must support from the substitute bench. “I see him calm and training well. None of the players who have stayed in the squad bother me. We are who we are and we have to be a family. I have no complaints, it will be very useful for this season”, Xavi stressed two weeks ago.

However, from the club they put pressure on him. It is that it is one of the top three salaries of the staff, it has a signed bond until 2024, and the leadership seeks to cut income, given the new reality it faces. Sport He even compiled several of his phrases about it, such as “I will retire at Barça, but never as a substitute.” It is precisely the current reality of him, amid rumors of a possible passage to Inter Miami in the coming season. “Let’s see if he keeps his word”They said close to the leadership, according to the aforementioned portal.

This dark panorama for the central one occurs in the midst of the scandalous separation of Shakira, with continuous accusations of infidelity and a judicial bid for the custody of the children and the separation of assets. As for her personal life, I try to make him happy, that he is happy with his family, with his friends, and that he comes happy to train. But when it comes to personal issues, I try not to get involved. If you need help, we are here”, Xavi knew how to remark.

Could it have been a circumstantial clash or will it leave consequences, as the coach suggested in the threat of reprimand for the angry claim?

