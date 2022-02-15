The harsh editorial of a French analyst: why Pochettino does not know how to make Messi play

From France they questioned the Argentine coach (Reuters)

Since his arrival in Paris, Lionel Messi He still hasn’t found his best version. Despite his great mental clarity and perfect management of the playing field, the Argentine star it’s hard to get the goal and in France the debate is red hot.

While the minority points the finger at him, the majority points against coach Mauricio Pochettinoensuring that so far he has not been able to assemble and make the large number of stars available to him play harmoniously.

After the last win against Rennes by the minimum thanks to a goal from Kylian Mbappé assisted by Messi himself in stoppage time, it was the French analyst of Canal + Pierre Menès who explained his point of view about the coach’s mistakes when playing The flea.

Mbappé scored the only goal of the game, assisted by Messi, in the victory against Rennes (Reuters)

“I thought that Pochettino understood after the game against Lille that Messi was better in a more advanced position.. But no, not at all”, shot the French journalist after seeing the performance of the Argentine during the 90 minutes.

“He made him play again in a leadership position, sometimes to the right, sometimes to the left, sometimes in the middle. Essentially, in a position where he clearly no longer has the physicality to dominate the game,” he continued on how the Argentine moved through the Parisian attacking front.

“At his age and with his talent in front of goal, he would be much more useful to PSG otherwise. But hey, I’m not the PSG coach,” Menes said. The truth is that so far and after 20 games played with the first team, Lionel Messi has accumulated 7 goals and 8 assists.

PSG will face Real Madrid for the knockout stages of the Champions League (Reuters)

Comfortable leaders in Ligue 1, with 16 points of advantage over his immediate pursuer Marseille (43 points), it will be difficult for Mauricio Pochettino’s men to be left without a new league title. However, the problem is that, despite the triumphs, the team is not convincing.

This drama increases even more especially knowing that next Tuesday, they will not face a team from the local competition but Real Madridwho will visit the Parc des Princes for the first leg of the Champions League round of 16, a tournament in which both are favorites to lift the trophy.

