The harsh sanctions for Tuchel and Conte after their crossing in the match between Chelsea and Tottenham

* This was the altercation between Tuchel and Conte

This Friday the punishments for Thomas Tuchel and Antonio Conte were known for the altercation they staged the weekend after the tie between Chelsea and Tottenham for the second date of the Premier League. The scene that outraged the Premier League was not overlooked by the English Federation (FA).

The Blues coach was sanctioned with a one-match suspension and a 35,000-pound fine (about USD 41,400). However, the German coach will be able to sit on the bench on Sunday when his team plays against Leeds, since the punishment will not be applicable until it is published in its entirety, with the corresponding reasons.

For his part, the Italian was fined 15,000 pounds (close to USD 18,000) after both coaches admitted having inappropriate behavior after the match played at Stamford Bridge and which ended in a 2-2 draw. Both can appeal these sanctions.

Thomas Tuchel and Antonio Conte had to be separated by those present (Reuters)

The first clash came after Conte celebrated Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg’s equalizer near Tuchel’s technical area, drawing the latter’s ire. After, both technicians faced each other again by shaking hands aggressively and before facing each other at the end of the game. The two had to be separated by their respective technical teams.

The match referee Anthony Taylor showed a red card to each of them, which did not calm things down, and the security services had to intervene to separate the players and coaches of the two teams.

Before the press, Tuchel declared: “I thought that when you shake hands you look in the other’s eyes and Antonio had a different opinion. I was excited and happy when they tied us. Then I got a little angry but nothing major. I don’t know… did we both get a red card? I think it was not necessary but many things were not necessary today. Another poor referee decision. There was no problem. We are emotional, it is football, we love it. It is not necessary to continue commenting to continue enlarging and enlarging the topic. That’s the game, it’s the Premier League, we love it. We are emotional coaches on the side of the court and that’s it. If we cross paths, we cross paths. Yes No No. It is not a problem. It’s a soccer game, guys, it’s between men, between two competitors. Nothing bad happened.”

On the other hand, Conte was briefer when it came to talking about the conflict. “I don’t want to comment on the situation because I think it’s not the most important thing. If there is a problem it is between him and me. Not for others. I insist: let’s talk about the game. Not from the situation at the end. We are here to talk about football, not about a topic between the coaches”.

KEEP READING:

The strong confrontation between Tuchel and Conte continued on the microphones: what they said about the fight they starred in Chelsea-Tottenham

Hot classic at Chelsea-Tottenham: from Cuti Romero’s fight with Havertz and Cucurella to the strong cross between technicians Conte and Tuchel