The harsh sentence of a PSG idol: “Pochettino can put the cardboard together to make the move”

The former footballer of the team gave his opinion on the elimination in the Champions League



Omar Da Fonseca He was an outstanding soccer player, the first Argentine champion with the PSGthen an intermediary, he worked in football management for different European teams and today he officiates as a journalist with a special imprint in Paris. From that role of “ambassador”, he gave an interview to TNT Sportsin which he put an end to the management of Mauricio Pochettino at the head of the Gallic cast, after the elimination of the Champions League at the hands of Real Madrid.

“I think that Pochettino can already start collecting the cartons for the move. PSG already had several renowned coaches and the thing is like this: whoever does not achieve the goal has to leave, ”said the 62-year-old former player. He poch he has a contract with the institution until June 2023 and Leonardo, sports director, supported him. “We must stick together. Pochettino is part of the project this season. This is not the time to think about that. We shouldn’t throw everything away. We must not start from scratch after each defeat.”he said in dialogue with RMC Sports.

However, the Parisian media were lapidary with him and see him outside. “Beyond this triple failure, the former Tottenham has never managed to give his PSG a clear and attractive game identity, one of the missions entrusted to him when he was hired to replace Thomas Tuchel. It is your Achilles heel. It seems to be the first fuse to blow at the end of the season.”, wrote about him The Parisian.

Well, in this context, Da Fonseca deepened: “I know Pochettino, but I don’t know why he was in contention. I found it sad. I don’t know if it was because of a directive that oppressed him or because he had lost his nature.” And he even gave the name of who could succeed him, an expert in managing star teams and inflamed egos: “We all have the illusion that Zinedine Zidane will come to direct PSG, but I don’t know if it will happen.”

OTHER OPINIONS OF OMAR DA FONSECA

“Messi always moved me and I have an attraction towards him. We will never see anyone like him again. Messi came to Paris for these games, he is going to win the championship. As he came to give the blow of authority, he causes there to be even more negative responses. Some say ‘it was much more smoke than concrete’”.

“The day they gave Messi a 3, I argued with the newspapers here. You can never give Messi 3, because he has a very important influence. He is also a person who has to adapt again in a country where they speak and there are different customs”.

“There are going to be some drastic changes in the team. We all imagined that this year PSG was the team to win the Champions League. Messi was the missing icon.”

“I think that Messi is going to stay one more year. Perhaps he can come to question something and he will be the one to leave, but the club will do everything possible to make him stay”.

“I think Mbappé is going to stay at PSG.”

KEEP READING:

“Should we have gone looking for Messi?”: strong editorial from a French media after the elimination of PSG

The sentence of a former international figure: “Messi and Ronaldo are no longer the best in the world”

Cappa destroyed Pochettino and pointed at Neymar: “I don’t know what he’s doing on the pitch”