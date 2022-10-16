The harsh Washington Post editorial on China: “Xi Jinping’s coronation heralds a difficult time for the world”

Chinese President Xi Jinping (FILE IMAGE/REUTERS)

“The Chinese party will confirm that the dictatorship, and not global cooperation and human rights, are its pillars,” he said. The Washington Post in his harsh editorial as a preview of Chinese Communist Party Congress which will last until October 22.

The prestigious American newspaper recalls that on Sunday, 2,296 of the 96.7 million members of the Chinese Communist Party will meet in a week-long party congress in Beijing and that its result is almost certain: a third consecutive term of five years for Xi Jinping as ruler of 1.4 billion Chinese.

The first thing to point out -warns the editorial- is that “Xi has repressed dissent, has re-imposed Marxist-Leninist indoctrination, has subjected the population to systematic surveillance, has purged the party itself of possible opponents and has subjugated to Tibet, Hong Kong y Xinjiangthe latter through a genocidal campaign of forced labor and eMass incarceration of the Uyghur Muslim population”.

In addition, he warns, “ominously, it has expanded China’s military capabilities, while reaffirming Beijing’s claim on Taiwanmost recently through massive military exercises to show their displeasure with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taipei in August.”

The editorial of The Washington Post warns that Xi has hampered global research into the origins of the coronavirus and has met more times with Russian President Vladimir Putin than any other world leader. He has described the perpetrator of the war of aggression in Ukraine as his “best friend and colleague”, with whom he has “a similar character”.

“China consented to the Russian invasion from its beginning in February and has done nothing substantial to stop it since then,” he denounces.

However, he also warns that Xi faces a difficult task: sustaining China’s rise while stifling the private sector and curbing the free flow of ideas on which material progress ultimately depends. “A leader who trains his people to follow Xi Jinping Thought – and forbids them to question it – is likely to direct development as erratically as Mao did in his day. China’s economic growth, the source of its power, is flagging”.

This is due, he explains, in part to structural factors, such as the slowdown in the growth of the active population, which is itself a consequence of a historical error of communism: the old “one child” policy. But, he lists, Xi’s latest political decisions are also hurting the economy. One of them is his attack on the successful electronic commerce and other companies, in the name of socialist equality. The other is his “COVID zero” policy, which looks more and more like a pet project that Xi stubbornly refuses to reconsider than a public health measure.

“Given these problems and the party’s control of the media, it is impossible to gauge Xi’s true popularity. But it is likely that he will test the patience of his people, ”he says. The Washington Post.

When their economies stagnate and discontent mounts, autocrats sometimes try to distract their people with adventures abroad. This is reason to worry that Xi may act on his ambition to seize Taiwan sooner rather than later. “So far, it is Xi’s success that has created risks for the United States and its allies. They must prepare for the possibility that their failures will create even more”, WAPO warns.

