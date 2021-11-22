The Hateful Eight in Video Games: Characters You Wouldn’t Want to Spend a Second With

Ruthless villains, treacherous scoundrels, loaded assholes and adorable nightmares that we have had to face.

Video games have brought us throughout history a number of characters with whom we have established a very special bond. Legendary pets like good old Mario or his great rival in the 16 Bit era, Sonic. It’s easy to quickly think of a handful of characters for whom we have a Special love.

Lara Croft, Solid Snake, the Master Chief, Aloy, Marcus Fenix ​​or Chrom of Fire Emblem, they are some of the first that come to mind, but there are many more, some of the adventures to which we keep most affection have been founded on characters that they have marked us with your personality, bravery or sacrifices.

However, not all characters in video games are loved by gamers, some of them are so unbearable that just thinking about staying locked up with them for a few hours makes us clench our teeth. Quentin Tarantino locked us in that haberdashery with eight individuals with whom we would not want to cross for a second and we have wanted to make our own list of video game characters we don’t even want to see.

Some are adorable and still they manage to earn our hatredIn our particular selection, hatred towards these characters does not have to be given by their character or by their evil nature, in fact, some are really adorable, but either because of how they behave in games, how annoying it can be to face them or simply because we can not stand them, they have managed to earn our most deep hatred. We have also left you our video where we collect more of these unbearable characters, in case you want to clench your fists more. Of course, the description of the characters is riddled with SPOILERSSo be careful if you haven’t played any of these games.

Ashley Graham – Resident Evil 4 The fourth installment of the saga features one of the most hated characters in the franchise, the daughter of the president of the United States, whom our protagonist will have to search for and rescue. If there is something hateful in a video game, it is the characters that pose a burden, but if they also do not stop yelling and obstructing us in the action, the situation becomes unbearable. Baby Mario – Super Mario World 2: Yoshi’s Island But if we think of characters that pose a noisy load, it is difficult to find a better example than Baby Mario. Super Mario World 2: Yoshi’s Island is an outstanding game and has one of the most beautiful visuals of all time, but Baby Mario’s incessant crying every time Yoshi had a mishap could become a real torment. Teemo – League of Legends For any League of Legends player, this needs no explanation. Teemo is a cute, sweet character and terribly hated by gamers. The character has some of the most annoying abilities in the game: he can blind you, poison you, his mushrooms invade everything and he is really fast, all accompanied by a laugh that can cause nightmares. Mei – Overwatch When it comes to sweet and hated characters, Mei has a whole battery of pesky abilities. His ice pistol slows down enemies until they freeze, allowing him to kill them at will and his defense is no less annoying, he can freeze, becoming invulnerable while heals and raise walls of ice preventing the passage and enemy attacks. Eddy Gordo – Tekken 3 Who lived the fever for Tekken 3 on the first PlayStation remembers how unbearable it was to play against this character. Even the most inexperienced opponent could pound the controller and make fast, well-linked movements, something that was unbearable and generated deep frustration for players who were starting to play and still did not know how to cope. Blue – Pokémon Red and Blue Azul is an obnoxious rival, a boy with a loathsome character, who constantly comments on us trying to show his superiority. The worst thing is that we cannot even enjoy beating him, when we are about to finish him off, he retires under the pretext of not wanting to expose us given our level. That was very ugly, Game Freak. Frank Tenpenny – Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas The character played by Samuel L. Jackson in GTA San Andreas is a Los Santos police officer in command of the CRASH unit in the fight against gangs. However, he is a detestable corrupt cop who plays his cards in the dirtiest way against our protagonist, while associating with the Ballas. He will blackmail our character, threatening him to manipulate him. Micah Bell – Red Dead Redemption 2 The latest Rockstar game brought us some of the best-written characters we can remember and among them, Micah Bell stands out as one of the most despicable villains. The selfish Micah will become the main antagonist of the game, and his tentacles will spread throughout the gang, crushing the entire fraternity in a perfect friend-to-foe journey.

