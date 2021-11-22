The Hateful Eight in Video Games: Characters You Wouldn’t Want to Spend a Second With

Ruthless villains, treacherous scoundrels, loaded assholes and adorable nightmares that we have had to face.
Video games have brought us throughout history a number of characters with whom we have established a very special bond. Legendary pets like good old Mario or his great rival in the 16 Bit era, Sonic. It’s easy to quickly think of a handful of characters for whom we have a Special love.
Lara Croft, Solid Snake, the Master Chief, Aloy, Marcus Fenix or Chrom of Fire Emblem, they are some of the first that come to mind, but there are many more, some of the adventures to which we keep most affection have been founded on characters that they have marked us with your personality, bravery or sacrifices.
However, not all characters in video games are loved by gamers, some of them are so unbearable that just thinking about staying locked up with them for a few hours makes us clench our teeth. Quentin Tarantino locked us in that haberdashery with eight individuals with whom we would not want to cross for a second and we have wanted to make our own list of video game characters we don’t even want to see.
Some are adorable and still they manage to earn our hatredIn our particular selection, hatred towards these characters does not have to be given by their character or by their evil nature, in fact, some are really adorable, but either because of how they behave in games, how annoying it can be to face them or simply because we can not stand them, they have managed to earn our most deep hatred. We have also left you our video where we collect more of these unbearable characters, in case you want to clench your fists more. Of course, the description of the characters is riddled with SPOILERSSo be careful if you haven’t played any of these games.