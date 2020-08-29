The Haunted Mansion movie in the works from writer of Ghostbusters reboot

Disney is engaged on one other family-friendly spookfest, as they put together to deliver The Haunted Mansion to the large display as soon as once more.

The in style attraction at Disneyland takes park attendees on a creepy tour via an previous manor home, populated by a quantity of supernatural beings.

The trip impressed a movie adaptation in 2003, which starred Eddie Murphy and Marsha Thomason as property brokers referred to as out to the mansion, who uncover its darkish secrets and techniques after being trapped there for one fateful night time.

Nevertheless, the movie didn’t impress critics and underperformed at the field workplace, which means Disney is heading in an all-new course with this second try.

The studio has employed Katie Dippold to put in writing its Haunted Mansion reboot, who broke out on the beloved sitcom Parks and Recreation, earlier than penning Sandra Bullock cop comedy The Warmth.

She is maybe greatest identified for writing the 2016 reboot of Ghostbusters, starring Melissa McCarthy, Kristen Wiig, Kate McKinnon and Leslie Jones as a brand new incarnation of the group.

The movie noticed a typically blended reception from critics and followers, with a deliberate sequel in the end scrapped in favour of the upcoming Ghostbusters: Afterlife.

Nonetheless, Dippold’s expertise writing on a supernatural theme might properly come in useful, as she’s confronted with the tough problem of discovering the proper steadiness of scary moments for Disney’s household demographic.

The studio has beforehand tailored one other theme park trip, Pirates of the Caribbean, right into a massively profitable movie franchise starring Johnny Depp as Captain Jack Sparrow.

A reboot of that franchise is at present in the works, seeing Margot Robbie reunite along with her Birds of Prey writer Christina Hodson for the challenge.

Additionally in the pipeline for subsequent summer time is Jungle Cruise, starring Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt, impressed by the Disneyland trip of the identical title.

Academy Award-winning director Guillermo del Toro had beforehand been hooked up to a reimagining of The Haunted Mansion, however it’s unclear whether or not he’s nonetheless concerned.

The Haunted Mansion is obtainable to stream on Disney Plus.