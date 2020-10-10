The Haunting of Bly Manor cast | Full character list in Netflix horror

The wait is lastly over – The Haunting of Bly Manor has arrived on Netflix, marking filmmaker Mike Flanagan’s second outing in the horror anthology collection.

Based mostly on Henry James’ 1898 novella The Flip of the Screw, this follow-up to The Haunting of Hill Home follows au pair Dani (You’s Victoria Pedretti) as she nannies for the Wingrave kids at English nation property Bly Manor and slowly realises that the mansion can also be residence to varied ghosts haunting the premises.

With numerous stars from The Haunting of Hill Home returning to play utterly new characters in this nine-part collection – together with Oliver Jackson-Cohen and Henry Thomas – there’s so much to get enthusiastic about when you’re a horror-obsessed adrenaline-junkie.

And when you’re questioning what The Haunting of Bly Manor e book variations are, we’ve damaged that down for you as properly.

Right here’s every little thing you might want to know in regards to the present’s cast, which Hill Home stars are returning for the brand new season and which actors are making their collection debut.

Victoria Pedretti performs Dani Clayton

Who’s Dani Clayton? The most important protagonist of the collection, Dani is the brand new nanny at Bly Manor, who has arrived from America searching for to go away her previous life behind. The new job is made all of the harder when she discovers unusual happenings on the manor.

What else has Victoria Pedretti been in? Pedretti first made her title in Mike Flanagan’s earlier Netflix collection The Haunting of Hill Home, earlier than occurring to star in the second collection of one other hit Netflix present, You. She has additionally had a small function in Quentin Tarantino’s As soon as Upon a Time in Hollywood and continued her Shirley Jackson reference to an element in biopic Shirley.

Oliver Jackson-Cohen performs Peter Quint

Who’s Peter Quint? A former worker at Bly and a enterprise affiliate of Henry’s, Peter has gone lacking ever since he was accused of stealing from the manor, however Dani reckons she spots him in the grounds quickly after she arrives on the property.

What else has Oliver Jackson-Cohen been in? One other star of The Haunting of Hill Home, Jackson-Cohen lately starred as Adrian Griffin in The Invisible Man. Earlier TV appearances have included elements on Lark Rise to Candleford, Mr Selfridge, Dracula and Emerald Metropolis.

Curiously Jackson-Cohen was initially set to play the gardener in the collection, however that every one modified following recommendation from Netflix.

“[There] was an iteration the place Victoria and I had been going to play lovers,″ he instructed Leisure Weekly. “After which I feel Netflix was like, ‘No, that’s a bit bizarre seeing as [you played] twins.’ (in Hill Home).″

Henry Thomas performs Henry Wingrave

Netflix

Who’s Henry Wingrave? The proprietor of Bly Manor, Henry hires Dani as the brand new nanny of his niece and nephew however is extraordinarily reluctant to go to the property himself – whereas he additionally asks to not be contacted except it’s an absolute emergency.

What else has Henry Thomas been in? Thomas has been performing for the reason that early ’80s, however one of his first movie roles stays his most well-known – he performed protagonist Elliott in E.T. Just lately he has cast a reference to Mike Flanagan, showing in each earlier collection The Haunting of Hill Home and in Stephen King adaptation Gerald Recreation, whereas he may even star in Flanagan’s subsequent collection Midnight Mass.

T’Nia Miller performs Hannah Grose

Netflix

Who’s Hannah Grose? Housekeeper Hannah is a reliable presence at Bly, and is popular with the kids and her fellow staff.

What else gasoline T’Nia Miller been in? Miller is best-known for her function as Celeste Bisme-Lyons in Russell T. Davies’ 2019 collection Years and Years, and beforehand had a most important half on Witless and a recurring function on Marcella. She has additionally made appearances in many widespread British reveals, together with Physician Who, The Invoice, Holby Metropolis, Loss of life in Paradise and Silent Witness. She additionally appeared in two episodes of Intercourse Training‘s second season.

Rahul Kohli performs Owen

Netflix

Who’s Owen? Owen is the chef at Bly, and is native to the village. He took on the function after he left behind his extra formidable work in order to take care of his mom close by.

What else has Rahul Kohli been in? Kohli’s most outstanding function to this point is taking part in Dr. Ravi Chakrabarti in the CW collection iZombie, whereas different appearances have included a recurring voice function on Harley Quinn and two episodes on Supergirl. He will probably be reunited with Mike Flanagan for his subsequent collection Midnight Mass.

Benjamin Evan Ainsworth performs Miles Wingrave

Netflix

Who’s Miles Wingrave? Miles is a ten-year-old orphan dwelling at Bly and one of the 2 kids Dani is charged with taking care of. He was lately expelled from his college for causes that aren’t instantly obvious to his new nanny.

What else has Benjamin Evan Ainsworth been in? This will probably be younger actor Ainsworth’s most main look to this point – however he did even have a job in one episode of Emmerdale again in 2018.

Amelie Smith performs Flora Wingrave

Netflix

Who’s Flora Wingrave? Miles’ sister, Flora bought on properly along with her earlier nanny however is however welcoming to Dani – and describes every little thing as “completely splendid”.

What else has Amelie Smith been in? You may not recognise Smith’s face however there’s a very good probability her voice could be acquainted – this 12 months she began voicing widespread kids’s character Peppa Pig. She additionally appeared in a number of episodes of EastEnders again in early 2018.

Amelia Eve performs Jamie

Netflix

Who’s Jamie? Jamie is the groundskeeper at Bly and has a ardour for all issues horticultural, whereas she is initially skeptical about some of the unusual goings on.

What else has Amelia Eve been in? That is Eve’s most main credit score thus far, though she did seem in one episode of sitcom Enterprice in 2018.

Tahirah Sharif performs Rebecca Jessel

Netflix

Who’s Rebecca Jessel? Rebecca is the previous nanny at Bly whose spell on the manor ended in tragic circumstances.

What else has Tahirah Sharif been in? Sharif has beforehand had recurring roles on Waterloo Highway and Casualty and was earlier a collection common on BBC One drama One Night time. She additionally appeared as Mellisa in the 2 sequels to Netflix Christmas movie A Christmas Prince – A Christmas Prince: The Royal Wedding ceremony and A Christmas Prince: The Royal Child.

