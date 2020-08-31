‘The Haunting of Bly Manor’: Netflix Releases Premiere Date, Teaser

“The Haunting of Bly Manor,” Netflix’s highly-anticipated follow-up to “The Haunting of Hill Home,” will launch Oct. 9, the streamer introduced Monday.

In a teaser additionally launched Monday (which you’ll be able to watch above), a girl’s voice narrates, saying she has a “ghost story” to share. What follows are fast photographs from contained in the titular Bly Manor, together with Victoria Pedretti’s character stumbling throughout a creepy doll and one other doll shifting by itself after Pedretti leaves the room; a girl rising from an icy lake on a chilly night time; a seemingly lifeless physique floating in that very same lake; and Amelie Bea Smith’s character shushing an ethereal voice buzzing a creepy tune. For all of these scares, although, the present is being known as “chilling gothic romance” by Netflix.

The brand new nine-episode season comes from Mike Flanagan and Trevor Macy is the subsequent “chapter” within the general “Haunting” anthology. This one is ready in 1980s England, when a younger American nanny (Pedretti) will get employed to take care of Henry Wingrave’s (Henry Thomas) orphaned niece (Smith) and nephew (Benjamin Evan Ainsworth). She strikes into Bly Manor to take care of them however quickly learns that not all the pieces is because it seems on the residence. For starters, she is taking the job after the youngsters’ au pair died a tragic dying on the grounds.

The present, which additionally stars Rahul Kohli because the property’s chef Owen; Amelia Eve because the groundskeeper, Jamie; and T’Nia Miller because the housekeeper, Mrs. Grose, will discover darkish secrets and techniques of love and loss via the centuries on the Manor, the place “lifeless doesn’t imply gone.”

The forged rounds out with Oliver Jackson-Cohen, Kate Siegel, and Tahirah Sharif.

“The Haunting of Bly Manor” is impressed by the supernatural tales of Henry James. Flanagan and Macy govt produce for Intrepid Photos, and Darryl Frank and Justin Falvey govt produce for Amblin Tv.