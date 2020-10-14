The Haunting of Bly Manor star Kate Seigel on how she came to star

Mike Flanagan has a behavior of utilizing a core bunch of actors for his varied horror tasks, and certainly his newest Netflix collection The Haunting of Bly Manor introduced again many acquainted faces from The Haunting of Hill Home.

However one star who he had to suppose onerous to discover a position for within the new collection is his frequent collaborator – and spouse – Kate Seigel, who has beforehand appeared in a number of of his works.

Seigel stated she and Flanagan initially couldn’t suppose of a job from the supply novella The Flip of the Screw that will be well-suited to her, and they also came up with an alternate plan.

Talking to Leisure Weekly, she stated, “As he [Flanagan] was telling me in regards to the story of The Flip of the Screw, I’m him going, ‘There’s no half for me right here. I’m not the younger naive governess, I’m not the opposite governess, I’m actually not Mrs. Gross, so there simply isn’t a component right here.’”

She continued, “That is so ridiculous and I apologise upfront to Mike however I used to be like, ‘Why can’t you simply write me one thing the place I get to put on a bunch of lovely garments and lounge round? As a result of every little thing I’ve been doing has been working round, my coronary heart’s breaking, my sister’s screaming at me in a automobile. I simply need to put on fairly clothes and be heat.’ I’m not saying that’s the rationale episode eight exists, however I’m not saying it’s not!”