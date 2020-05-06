‘The Haunting of Bly Manor’ Team to Adapt ‘Midnight Membership’ at Netflix – Variety

The staff behind the “The Haunting of Bly Manor” at Netflix is now set to adapt the Christopher Pike novel “The Midnight Membership” for the streamer, Variety has discovered completely from sources.

The e book was initially printed in 1994. It takes place at Rotterdam Residence, a hospice for terminally unwell youngsters. A gaggle of sufferers start to collect collectively at midnight to share scary tales. They finally make a pact that whichever of them dies first will contact the others from past the grave. Sources say that the sequence would additionally incorporate different Pike works.

“The Haunting” creator Mike Flanagan will create the “Midnight Membership” sequence for tv together with Leah Fong. Flanagan will govt produce through Intrepid Photos together with Intrepid’s Trevor Macy. Intrepid is at the moment beneath an general deal at Netflix. Fong will even govt produce with Julia Bicknell. Elan Gale, James Flanagan, and Chinaka Hodge will even write on the sequence, with Adam Fasullo, Intrepid Photos’ vp of tv, overseeing.

Reps for Netflix and Intrepid Photos declined to remark.

Pike’s different younger grownup books embody “The Thirst” and “Chain Letter” sequence, in addition to the “Bear in mind Me” and “Alosha” books. He’s additionally the writer of a number of grownup novels, together with “Sati” and “The Blind Mirror.”

“The Haunting of Bly Manor” was ordered in February 2019 as a observe up to “The Haunting of Hill Home.” It’s anticipated to debut in 2020. “The Haunting of Hill Home,” loosely primarily based on the Shirley Jackson novel of the identical title, premiered in October 2018. The sequence acquired overwhelmingly constructive evaluations upon its launch, garnering a 93% important approval ranking on Rotten Tomatoes with 94 evaluations counted.

Flanagan can also be the creator of the upcoming Netflix sequence “Midnight Mass.” That sequence was pressured to droop manufacturing due to the continuing COVID-19 pandemic however will resume filming as soon as manufacturing is given the all-clear. Fong is at the moment a author on “The Haunting of Bly Manor” in addition to “Wonderful Tales” at Apple. Her different credit embody “As soon as Upon a Time” and “The Magicians.”