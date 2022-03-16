The haze of Spain, on a map: on this website you can find out how your city is based on air quality

The haze and the yellow and orange tones that they are leaving in the air is a curious phenomenon and it seems that it has only just begun. Besides that visually makes us observe the world in a different waythe quality of the air varies according to the dust that arrives from the Sahara and passes through the Iberian Peninsula and throughout Europe.

If you want to know how the haze is advancing and what the air quality is like in your city, there is an open map where you can access this information in real time. use as source of information the measurement stations in Spain. Also, in this article we show you how to understand the map.

A map from aqicn.org





On the website aqicn.org is where you can find this open and free map to inform you in real time of the air quality in your city.

In each region of Spain, and also in other European countries, you have some numbers on colored banners. And below is the legend. Thus, only at first glance, you can have an idea of ​​how the situation is in the place where you are, thanks to the colors. If it’s green, it’s good, if it’s maroon, it’s even dangerous.

If you hover your mouse over these legends at the bottom of the map, you’ll see a more in-depth explanation of what that color means. Also, in the upper left corner there are arrows that help you zoom in and out on the mapto find more specific information.

You will see that there are places where air quality arrive amounts between 450 to 600. These are unusual numbers in Spain and that is probably due to the haze. Taking into account the average Spanish and European pollution, close to 200 and from that number it could already be due to haze.