The HBO sequence of Parasites will likely be an unique tale inside of the similar universe

The Serie Parasites (or Parasite in unique model) from HBO will inform an unique tale that will likely be set in the similar universe because the Oscar-winning movie.

McKay, who’s an govt manufacturer of it at the side of Bong (director of the 2019 movie) has shared some information about what the tv display will likely be like on MTV’s Glad Unhappy Perplexed podcast, the place he has shed some mild on how it’ll hook up with the movie unique, wherein we had been instructed of 2 households at reverse poles of the commercial scale.

Talking concerning the tale they’d deliberate for the six episodes, McKay has emphasised that Parasites for HBO may not be a remake of the South Korean mystery, however a brand new tale that takes position in the similar universe. “It’s an unique sequence “he showed.” It’s set in the similar universe, however this is a separate tale. “

McKay has additionally published that the sequence is progressing in its pre-production at a just right velocity, largely because of the superb workforce of writers with whom they paintings, who will cause them to get started filming faster somewhat than later. “We are having a good time,” he stated, including the next: “I began outlining the sequence all over quarantine with Bong, and he supervised me.”

Prior to now, the sequence have been described as an “expanded high quality movie,” and Bong had defined how the tv structure could be other and be offering them the strategy to make bigger the movie’s plot through including extra background to the characters and placing extra sequences. intermediate of what used to be noticed within the film.