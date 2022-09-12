The head of 343 Industries, Bonnie Ross, leaves the developer: this is how the study behind Halo is reorganized

His position will be divided into three positions to be filled by Pierre Hintze, Bryan Koski and Elizabeth Van Wyck.

The video game industry says goodbye to one of the most emblematic figures in the sector. Bonnie Rosswho founded 343 Industries and led the company through such releases as Halo 4, Halo 5, Halo: The Master Chief Collection, and the Halo TV series (not counting other games not set in the Master Chief universe) , has announced his departure from the studio.

It has been a true honor to serve alongside the team for the past 15 years.Bonnie Ross“Although I expected to stay with Halo until the release of the Winter Update, I am letting you know that I am leaving 343 to attend to a family medical issue,” Ross explains on his Twitter account. “Am incredibly proud of the work we’ve all done at 343 Industries with Halo Infinite, the Master Chief Collection, the Halo TV series, and much more. It has been a true honor to serve alongside the team for the past 15 years and be part of a universe that I adore.

“Thank you to everyone in the Halo community for your support. Halo’s future is bright. I can’t wait for you to experience everything we have in store – and get excited with you, as a fan, at the Halo World Championship in October! “, concludes the professional in her statement.

Restructuring at 343 Industries

As you can imagine, the departure of Ross results in a slight reorganization in the offices of 343 Industries. According to Windows Central, the position of the founder will be filled by three different people: Pierre Hintzestudio veteran and production lead who will become head of the developer effective immediately; Bryan Koski, who will become GM of the franchise; Y Elizabeth Van Wyckwho will be responsible for overseeing the business and various operations.

Focusing exclusively on Halo Infinite, it is worth remembering that the Winter Update was recently introduced with the new roadmap. This development brought us some bad news in the form of a cancellation of split-screen local co-op and a further delay to online co-op, finally arriving in early November.

