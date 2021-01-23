The head of Marvel Studios assures that the Multiverse will be a subject with a journey in the UCM

Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige has indicated that connections to the multiverse will appear in the UCM “before and after” of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

During a recent interview with Rotten Tomatoes TV, Feige dropped some hints about the studio’s plans to further explore the multiverse concept. He apparently confirmed that the multiverse would continue to serve as a recurring theme in the MCU timeline after the events of the upcoming sequel to Doctor Strange, which is scheduled to hit theaters on March 25, 2022.

“The title of the next Doctor Strange movie is Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, so that’s our biggest clue that that movie will encompass the Multiverse and the madness in it, very directly.”Feige joked, without going into details. “There are, as we like, connections before and after that, which will remain to be seen and discovered.”, he concluded.

Feige noted that Doctor Strange 2 will address the concept of the multiverse of the “more direct way”, although he did not rule out its presence in other parts of the MCU either. While details remain scant at the moment, the sequel to the blockbuster starring Benedict Cumberbatch has already been confirmed to have ties to Scarlet Witch and Vision, as well as Spider-Man 3.

Scarlet Witch and Vision is currently airing on Disney +, with new episodes every Friday, while Spider-Man 3 is scheduled to hit theaters on December 17, 2021. Both titles will be released “earlier” than Doctor Strange 2, with a list full of content scheduled for “then” of the next Strange adventure.

It was previously reported that Doctor Strange will appear in Spider-Man 3, which is shaping up to be a star-studded event, with Jamie Foxx returning as Electro, Alfred Molina supposedly returning as Doctor Octopus. and rumors that Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire will reprise their roles as Peter Parker / Spider-Man. The same would happen with Kirsten Dunst returning to play Mary-Jane.

That lineup for the Spider-Man 3 cast, confirmed or not, appears to be hinting at a Spiderverse / multiverse crossover of epic proportions, which could possibly be intertwined with later events in the MCU, particularly the Multiverse of Madness.