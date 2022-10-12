The head of NATO said that “Russia knows that nuclear war cannot be won and should never be waged”

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg (REUTERS/Yves Herman)

The Secretary General of NATO, Jens Stoltenberg, warned the Vladimir Putin regime on Monday that a nuclear war “cannot be won” nor “must be waged”, although he pointed out that the Atlantic Alliance is alert and has not detected “no change” in Russia’s position despite the latest threats.

“Russia knows that nuclear war cannot be won and should never be fought”Stoltenberg declared at a press conference in Brussels offered the day before the defense ministers of the allied countries meet in the European capital.

The head of NATO has considered “dangerous and irresponsible” threats directed from the Kremlin regarding the possible use of nuclear weapons, but explained that the allies are “closely monitoring the nuclear forces” of Russia and have not detected “any change”.

“His attempts at annexation, partial mobilization and reckless nuclear rhetoric represent the most significant escalation since the beginning of the war,” said the former Norwegian prime minister, for whom Moscow’s latest steps show that “The war is not going as planned.”

Local residents check their car, destroyed by the Russian military attack the day before, as Russia’s attack on Ukraine continues (REUTERS/Gleb Garanich)



“We will remain vigilant”added Stoltenberg, who has disassociated himself from this situation the next “ordinary” meeting of the NATO nuclear preparation group that he will chair this Thursday. Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksi Reznikov will participate as a guest.

Nor has he anticipated changes in the maneuvers to anticipate a response to nuclear incidents planned for next week, which will continue: “It is routine training that we do every year so that our deterrence remains safe and effective.”

“The fundamental objective of NATO’s nuclear deterrence has always been to preserve peace, avoid coercion and deter aggression,” the Allied Secretary General reasoned.

INFRASTRUCTURE PROTECTION

Stoltenberg has confirmed an increase in surveillance work on infrastructure considered “critical”, in a direct response to the “sabotage” perpetrated this month on gas pipelines in the Nord Stream network and about whose potential culprits NATO has preferred not to comment.

FILE PHOTO: Model of the natural gas pipeline and the Nord Stream logo (REUTERS/Dado Ruvic)

A hypothetical attack against critical infrastructure would generate a “united and determined” response from the allied countries, he warned in his appearance before the media.

RUSSIAN MILITARY DECLINE

General Richard Shirreff, a former commander of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), who also served as deputy supreme allied commander in Europe for the alliance, said in a statement to the British media The Sunwhat “The stage is being set for a decisive defeat of the Russian army in Ukraine.”

The prominent military man had already predicted months ago that the Ukrainian forces could successfully push back Putin’s troops by the end of 2022, a situation that is materializing today.

“For the Ukrainians to push the Russians back to the February 23 line, the day before the war started, by the end of 2022 I think is completely feasible,” he said at the time.

General Richard Shirreff, former commander of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO)

Shirreff hailed Ukraine’s counteroffensive, calling it a “master class” that has pushed back Putin’s men in eastern and southern Ukraine, adding that the fighting “maintains the momentum.”

“The Russians are like the boxer trapped in the corner of the ring against a very agile opponent who hits one side and then hits the other.”said.

(with EP information)

