The head of Xbox affirms that we have already been in the metaverse for 30 years and understands the doubts of the players

Phil Spencer emphasizes that players have been sharing worlds and talking for a long time.

The concept of metaverso has lately permeated the video game industry, with multiple companies, such as Bandai Namco or Epic Games, approaching the concept of virtual worlds that some of the main technological giants want to implement in the day-to-day lives of users.

Nevertheless, Phil Spencer He says he understands the doubts that a good part of society has with this concept. In an interview with Bloomberg transcribed by The Gamer, the head of Xbox has surprised the community by ensuring that the confusion is logical because players have already been in the metaverse for 30 years.

When you play, you already enter a shared 3D worldPhil Spencer“What I think about the metaverse is that players have been in it for 30 years. When you play, you’re already entering shared 3D worlds that people have been in for years,” says Spencer. “I think what we’ve discovered is that there is more connection because we have a common purpose“.

“It doesn’t surprise me at all that players can look at the metaverse and think ‘well, I don’t really get it, because I already have an avatar of myself and I already enter a shared world. I can sit there and have voice conversations with people anywhere,'” she says.

Other industry players have made it clear that they also have some doubts with the metaverse. For example, at Nintendo they have assured that they are interested, but they believe that there are still several aspects to be defined. The father of PlayStation, Ken Kutaragiis much more cutting and has been postulated from the beginning as one of the detractors of the metaverse, considering that it makes no sense to take the real world to the virtual one as such.

More about: Xbox, Phil Spencer and Metaverse.