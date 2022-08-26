The head of Xbox is confident that demand exceeds supply this Christmas and sets his sights on 2023

Phil Spencer has given an interview on Bloomberg where he reviews various aspects of the Xbox Series X|S

The demand for consoles is an aspect that companies always want to be as high as possible. Now the semiconductor crisis it is affecting both Sony and Microsoft. In this case, the head of Xbox, Phil Spencer has given an interview to the Bloomberg media where he talks about the lawsuit and mentions what will happen beyond this Christmas.

I still think demand will outstrip supply this holidayPhil Spencer, head of XboxAccording to the VGC medium, the head of Xbox does not consider that Microsoft has the capacity to meet all the demand for Xbox Series X|S for this Christmas: “I still think that demand will exceed supply for us this holiday season”. Xbox CFO Tim Stuart has already said that the stock situation “could remain unstable until 2022 and the Christmas season.”

He also talks about what will happen beyond this Christmas period, as he thinks you will be able to see consoles in stores: “We’ll see when we get to 2023you’ll start to see more, that supply is catching up with demand, and maybe you really see one in the store when you come in,” says the leader.

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella has already pointed out that they were selling more Xboxes to date than in no other generation. For his part, Phil Spencer is confident that the Activision Blizzard purchase operation will close soon.

More about: Xbox, Microsoft and Xbox Series X|S.