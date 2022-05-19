The header against Pol Fernández that sparked a brawl between Boca and Corinthians: two expelled, two yellow cards and an 8-minute delay

Controversy and aggressions occurred in the second half of the match between Boca Juniors and Corinthians for the fifth date of Group E of the Copa Libertadores that was held in La Bombonera. The Colombian Victor Cantillo was expelled after a header to Pol Fernández and the Brazilian cast was left with ten, although their reaction was one among several in a brawl in which several were involved.

From the beginning, the match against the São Paulo players was difficult for Boca Juniors, since they started losing with a goal from Du Queiroz at 16 minutes, but achieved equality at 42 with a goal from Darío Benedetto. In the complement, the team led by Sebastián Battaglia It was for the victory to try to be up in his area.

The meeting was hot and dragged what happened in Brazil, where there was a lot of strong leg, friction and the fury of Pipa, who jumped to defend Zeballos with substance. In the second half of Tuesday’s match, Boca overcame Corinthians and at 65 minutes the goalkeeper Cásio he threw the ball out because he saw his teammate with annoyance Fábio Santos. Although the goalkeeper had the clear intention of cooling down the game and buying time. His reaction angered the Xeneize players, who began to argue with their rivals and the first pushes came. The most angry among the locals was Benedettowho minutes before had insulted a rival for a foul he received.

Despite the cold Buenos Aires night, the weather warmed up in the presence of a Corinthians assistant who also bothered the Boca players. The issue did not stop there, beyond the fact that the referee Christian Ferreyra wanted to calm the issue by admonishing the Brazilians Gustavo Mantuan y Raul Gustavoalthough should have applied yellow to more visiting players. On the Boca side, the card was seen by himself Benedetto y Pol Fernández, who received a push and a header from Cantillo. Fernández who fell to the ground and the judge took the red from the coffee driver, who was just eight minutes on the pitch.

With an extra man, Boca Juniors tried to take the three points, but could not beat the Brazilian team that met their objective and took what they came to La Bombonera for, which is the point with which they were the leader in Group E with 8 units, one more than Boca Juniors, who must now secure their classification on the last date against Deportivo Cali, on Thursday, May 26, also at home.

It was a key meeting for the team led by Sebastián Battaglia, which seeks its classification to the round of 16 of the contest. In the absence of a day, the xeneize cast has a chance of being able to achieve that goal. He came from beating Always Ready in Bolivia. The blue and gold cast is experiencing a transcendental week since on Sunday they will be playing against Tigre in Córdoba for the League Cup final.

