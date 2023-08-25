The Headline Luke Bryan’s Concert Was Suddenly Canceled Because Of Unprecedented Storm Damage:

“Because of unprecedented storm damage as well as flooding at the Put-In-Bay Airport, where the show is being held, today’s show is being canceled for everyone’s safety,” said a statement.

The second day of Ohio’s annual Bash On The Bay music festival was suddenly canceled because of “storm damage as well as flooding” at the Put-In-Bay Airport, where the event is held.

Luke Bryan, Brothers Osborne, Dylan Scott, Adam Doleac, as well as Cory Farley were all set to perform at the event, which was going to take place on South Bass Island in Ottawa County, Ohio.

When strong winds hit the island, they caused damage to the Put-in-Bay Airport, which was photographed by a FOX 8 watcher.

Severe weather hit precisely in the midst of the 6th annual Bash on the Bay, while rapper as well as singer Pitbull performed on stage.

“Everything was fine until the storm hit at 9:15. Early on, it rained a little, but the show kept going. Chambers said that a lot of people left and got to their cars as well as other safe places before the worst of the storm hit.

Pitbull did come upon a little bit early, so he had to leave a little bit early, said Wendy Chambers, the executive head of the Put-in-Bay Chamber of Commerce as well as Tourism Bureau.

In response to severe storms that damaged and flooded the event grounds, the organizers of the festival, such as 614 Events Inc., the Put-in-Bay Chamber of Commerce as well as Tourism Bureau, and Shores & Islands Ohio, posted a statement on social media to let people know that the concert had to be moved.

“Due to unprecedented storm damage as well as flooding at the Put-In-Bay Airport, the show venue, today’s show is being postponed for the safety of all concertgoers and all of our staff,” said the statement.

The statement went upon to say that the show has been moved and that information about refunds will be available in the next few weeks.

“In the next week, an announcement will be made about refunds as well as rescheduling of this show,” the message said. Before the event, organizers told fans what would happen if it rained a lot.

“We tell people to put on sunscreen and drink a lot of water. If there’s bad weather, like thunder and lightning, we’ll stop the show so the storm can pass.

The Put-In-Bay Chamber of Commerce as well as Tourism Bureau’s Executive Director, Wendy Chambers, said, “Once the weather clears up, we’ll start the event right back up again.”

Cleveland said that almost 20,000 individuals were expected to go to the event on the small island in Lake Erie.

Before bad weather hit the island, the initial day of the event went as planned. Pitbull, Elle Martin Luther King Jr. Filmore, Ashland Craft, as well as Kaylyn Pace all performed.

Still, storms hit South Bass Island just before 10 p.m., which meant Pitbull had to cut short his set. “I think they may have been walking in a little rain, and I think the lightning was beginning to strike.

“But most people got to the boats when they needs to, or if they were staying upon the island, they got where they needed to go next,” Chambers said.

Video and pictures taken by people on the island show the damage that has been done. Because of how bad the damage was, Thursday’s show by country music star Luke Bryan had to be canceled for safety reasons.

“We had to, but it was too bad. “It’s mostly flood-related, because of the weather, the flooding, as well as the damage to the island,” Chambers said.

The island as well as airport where Bash upon the Bay is held were both hurt, and some equipment and components of the stage were also broken. Chambers said that some parts of the island got almost ten inches of rain within a matter of hours.