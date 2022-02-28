The heartbreaking cry of a Ukrainian footballer as he was honored by thousands of fans after the Russian invasion

Yaremchuk breaks down in tears when seeing the tribute of the fans

ukrainian footballer Roman Yaremchuk lived a day full of emotion during the game in which his team, the Benficabeat Vitoria Guimaraes 3-0 on date 24 of the first division of Portuguese football.

Very touched by the distressing situation that his country is going through with the invasion of Russia through the cities, the player received a standing ovation from the fans who came to the Da Luz Stadium when he entered the field of play.

This tribute took place days after the 26-year-old striker showed his support for the Ukrainian people after converting a goal against Ajax in the first leg of the Champions League round of 16 last Wednesday.

The fans spoke at the Da Luz Stadium

Benfica’s striker, Roman Yaremchuk, he couldn’t hold back his tears when he entered the pitch after being applauded by his audience when he replaced the Uruguayan Darwin Núñez during the match that the Portuguese team played against Vitoria Guimaraes.

when they were left thirty minutes to go After a duel that the locals won 3-0, time stopped at the Estadio da Luz. The applause began to invade the venue along with the light blue and yellow banners. Yaremchuk, ready on the sidelines to go out onto the field, received a forceful and respectful tribute to the public who witnessed the duel live.

Also, symbolically, received the captain’s armband by experienced defender Jan Vertonghen before running to his position on the pitch.

Once located in it, he burst into tears moved by the tribute he received by his fans. Later, he played the rest of the game and Benfica achieved a victory that he later dedicated to the Ukrainian international to end a day full of emotion.

Yaremchuk sent a message to the Ukrainian people after converting a goal against Ajax for Champions (Reuters)

This recognition for the Ukrainian footballer came after the gesture that the player himself had during the first leg match of the knockout stages of the Champions League against Ajax of the Netherlands.

On Wednesday night, the Benfica striker exhibited a shirt with the emblem of Ukrainewhile celebrating his goal against Ajax Amsterdam that ended 2-2 in Portugal.

“I am Ukrainian and proud of it”, commented the player in Instagram during the night of that day. “It is our country, our history, our people and our borders. I would like to thank everyone who defends us for their bravery. Glory to Ukraine”, sentenced.

