The heartbreaking cry of the Ukrainian players after failing to qualify for Qatar 2022 amid the Russian invasion of their country

The Ukrainian national team lost 1-0 to Wales in Cardiff and did not get the ticket World Cup in Qatar 2022. Ukrainian soccer players could not give their people a breath of air in the midst of the Russian invasion of their country. Since the European repechage semifinal was delayed due to its delicate situation, the expectation has grown around the nation that has been battered since the end of February. All his people followed his team to see if they could give him the great joy of playing his second World Cup after his debut in Germany 2006.

But it was not possible to achieve that wish, although the Ukrainians left everything on the field of play. It was an even game, with an intense process and from blow to blow. Either one would have deserved victory. It was the turn of the Welsh, but it cost them since the goal was a stopped ball in which Gareth Bale took a free kick and Andriy Yarmolenko wanting to divert it, he ended up sending it against his fence.

The end of the match between Wales and Ukraine. The celebration of the locals and the bitterness and crying of the Ukrainians, who were one step away from Qatar 2022

The Ukrainians did not give up and looked for the tie that did not come in Cardiff and that gave the locals their ticket to their second World Cup after their participation in Sweden 1958. After the match the cameras went to the stands where the partiality was Ukrainians and their players, some of them lying on the ground.

It is that the emotional and mental blow was very hard. Given the serious situation that his country is going through, being able to get the ticket to Qatar 2022 was very important. One of the hardest hit was Yarmolenko, but in turn he was the first to receive consolation from the Welsh players: Ben Davies came over to shake his hand and wanted to pick him up.

Welshman Ben Davies comforts Andriy Yarmolenko (Reuters/Matthew Childs)

The public in the stands did not contain their tears either, but they also recognized the work of their soccer players with the applause that was heard from all four sides of the field, once the players expressed their regret, as did the player himself. Yarmolenko, Artem Dovbyk, Mykola Shaparenko, Serhiy Sydorchuk, Oleksandr Zinchenko and Vitaliy Mykolenko.

In addition, laudable was the gesture of the Spanish referee Miguel Mateu Lahozwho came to comfort Zinchenko, although the bitterness that he and his companions had was incalculable. They made the maximum effort and were on the verge of being able to reach the highest World Cup event and in a very delicate context in their country.

Artem Dovbyk takes his head after the match (Reuters / Matthew Childs)

Ukraine’s performance against Scotland in a 3-1 thrashing in Edinburgh thrilled Ukrainian fans. The attitude of its players who in both stadiums, as visitors, went out to play as equals and with the mentality that they were final paths. Thinking of his compatriots for the difficult situation they have been going through since the end of February, but with the commitment to try to achieve the goal.

They did not succeed, but the Ukrainian people can rest assured that their players fought to the fullest and left them well represented. For now, the only participation of Ukraine in a World Cup was in Germany 2006, when they reached the quarterfinals and lost 0-3 against Italy, which was champion.

