The heartbreaking testimony of Oscar Ruggeri: “I miss Maradona, for me he is in a house in a closed neighborhood”

*Oscar Ruggeri opened his heart on the ESPN screen

A different day was given on ESPN’s F90 program. On the day that sports attention focused on the Copa Argentina, with the presentation of Boca ante Ferro, Sebastián Vignolo y Oscar Ruggeri improvised a profound open-hearted interview in which the pigheaded He spoke without filters and no taboos. “Are you a happy guy?”, began the Pollo with a question that is usually assigned to the journalist louis majul. And the former defender of the Selection He began to respond without measuring his words. “Happiness is arriving home and meeting my family when I open the door. Being with my children and my grandchildren; and have the time to spend with them. That which many times takes football away from you, ”said the former center-back.

“Do you remember when was the last time you cried?”, continued the driver. “I cried a lot when my dad died. I cried a lot, but inside something happened to me that made me feel very calm, because when he was alive I did everything I had to do to make him happy. I took him to the world championships, when I had the chance I asked him to sell the truck so that he doesn’t work anymore and doesn’t lack anything. He gave me everything he had to give me and I wanted to give him back everything it took to make him happy.Ruggeri continued.

The hand in hand was extended with another question based on the time he was tempted to laugh when he participates in television programs and the fears he feels on a daily basis. I don’t know how others will remember me. Many probably remember me because of what I did in football or something I said, but the most important thing is that I know that my friends and family know how I am: very calm. Sometimes those who don’t know me think I’m fighting on every corner, but nothing to do with it. I have zero fights because I seek total tranquility”, underlined the charismatic character who occupies a place on the small screen.

“I am from a town where the boys who are there are still my friends. From the time we started in first grade, until fourth year, when I came to play in Buenos Aires, we were always close. And every time I go we get together to eat barbecues. Instead, football left me few friends. For me, friendship is something that goes beyond, and it doesn’t matter if I see them every day. They are those people that you know will be there if you need something,” he remarked. Ruggeri.

In addition, the former defender stressed that “the injustices” hurt him and how strange”when he was in Corral de Bustos” that no one knew who he was. “From time to time I would like to be the boy who had time to be on the street playing or studying,” he remarked. And he highlighted how he lives his days without Diego Armando Maradona: “Something very strange happens to me: when I get up, the image of him comes to me. For me it’s in a house in a gated community. The last hug I gave him was when we got together for a meal with all the guys (from ’86). Then I didn’t get close. I don’t want to blame anyone, because I should have gotten closer lately. Despite the fights we had, we ended up very well”.

*Ruggeri revealed that he misses Diego Maradona

