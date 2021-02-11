The heartbreaking testimony of Paris Hilton before legislators: “I was just a child and I felt raped every day”

At 16, Paris Hilton spent eleven months at Provo Canyon School, where she says she was mentally and physically abused by boarding school staff (AP)

Paris Hilton gave emotional testimony to the Utah State Legislature Criminal Justice Commission about the abuse he suffered years ago at Provo Canyon School, a state boarding school, when he was 16 years old. “Talking about something so personal was and still is terrifying,” he told the committee. It is and was a traumatizing experience that even today, 22 years later, continues to cause nightmares. “I wish I could say it was just a dream, but it’s not like that.”.

Hilton, 39, appeared before the commission Monday to allege that the children were “immobilized, beaten, thrown against walls, strangled and regularly sexually abused ” in said institution and to pressure in favor of the creation of a bill that requires more government supervision in these types of institutions.

The measure was approved unanimously after testimony from Hilton and other victims.

“I cannot go to sleep at night knowing that there are children who are experiencing the same abuse that so many others and I go through”Hilton told local authorities. And he asked President Joe Biden and congressional leaders to take action at the federal level. “This is only the first step ”, Hilton told reporters. “This bill will definitely help a lot of kids, but obviously there is more work to be done and I’m not going to stop until the change happens. “

Your worst nightmare

“My name is Paris Hilton, I am a survivor of institutional abuse, and I speak today on behalf of the hundreds of thousands of children currently in residential care centers in the United States. “Thus began his emotional testimony in his appearance before the state Senate committee in the Utah Capitol.

Paris Hilton wipes the tears from her face as she testified in front of the Utah legislature on February 8, 2021 (AP)

Then he remembered how it all started. It was 23 years ago, then I was only 16 years old. “For the past twenty years, I have had a recurring nightmare in which two strangers kidnap me in the middle of the night, search me without clothes, and lock me in a facility. I wish I could tell you that this haunting nightmare was simply a dream, but it is not. “

When they were 16, Hilton was sent to school Provo Canyon for eleven months, where she says she was mentally and physically abused, recalling that staff members beat her, forced her to take pills, watched her shower, and sent her to solitary confinement without clothes as punishment.

“Without a diagnosis, I was forced to take medications that made me feel numb and exhausted. I didn’t breathe fresh air or see sunlight for eleven months, ”he said.

But the worst thing was shower time. “Every time he used the bathroom or took a shower, he monitored himself. At 16, as a child, I felt his piercing eyes looking at my body. I was just a girl and I felt raped every day”Hilton recounted.

I am proof that money does not protect against abuse

“I tell my story not to make someone feel bad for me, but to shed light on the reality of what happened then and is still happening now. The people who work, run, and fund these programs should be ashamed of themselves. How can people live with themselves knowing that this abuse is happening? ”Hilton said in his request to the authorities and the US president to subject schools like Provo to closer monitoring.

The heiress to the Hilton hotel chain also spoke about her traumatic experience in a documentary titled This is Paris which was released last year.

The institution is now under new ownership, and management has said it cannot comment on what happened before the change, including Hilton’s time there.

Keep reading:

The documentary about the ordeal of Britney Spears: her mental health, her father’s orders and a desperate request for help was released