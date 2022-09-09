The heartfelt message from Cristiano Ronaldo and the pain of David Beckham after the death of Queen Elizabeth II: “We are devastated”

Cristiano Ronaldo and David Beckham, moved by the death of Queen Elizabeth II

England and all of Europe were moved by the death of Queen Elizabeth II, to the point that the day of the British soccer league that was going to be played this weekend was suspended. “To honor his extraordinary life and contribution to the nation, and as a show of respect, this weekend’s round of Premier League matches will be postponed, including Monday night’s match,” the official statement read. . Hundreds of important figures from the world of sports dedicated heartfelt words to him: Cristiano Ronaldo y David Beckham joined the cause.

The Portuguese made reference to the development of his eighth year as a player in the Premier and posted on his Instagram account: “Throughout these years, I have felt the eternal love of the United Kingdom for its Queen and how important it was and will be for always Your Majesty to the British people. I pay my respects to his memory and mourn this irreplaceable loss to the country I have learned to call home. My thoughts and prayers are with the Royal Family.”

For his part, the former footballer of the English team felt even more in his own flesh the loss of the monarch: “I am really saddened by the death of Her Majesty, the Queen. What an outpouring of love and respect we saw for the Platinum Jubilee for her life of service. How devastated we all feel today shows what she has meant to people in this country and around the world. How much he inspired us with his leadership.”

The historic former English striker Alan Shearer He also offered his condolences on social networks: “The Queen dedicated her life to the service of this country. It was an honor for a Newcastle boy to be in her presence. Thank Mrs. For all”. And another important former striker like Michael Owen expressed: “RIP Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. Thank you madam for her lifetime of service and dedication.”

THE COMPLETE MESSAGE OF CRISTIANO RONALDO:

Seven years of my career I played in the Premier League, this being my eighth season living in England. Throughout these years, I have felt the undying love of the United Kingdom for her Queen and how important her Majesty was and will forever be to the British people. I pay my respects to her memory and mourn this irreplaceable loss to the country I have learned to call home. My thoughts and prayers are with the Royal Family.

DAVID BECKHAM’S FULL MESSAGE:

I am truly saddened by the death of Her Majesty, the Queen. What an outpouring of love and respect we saw for the Platinum Jubilee for her life of service. How devastated we all feel today shows what she has meant to people in this country and around the world. How much she inspired us with her leadership. How she comforted us when times were tough. Until her last days she served her country with dignity and grace. This year she would have known how loved she was. My thoughts and prayers are with our Royal Family…

