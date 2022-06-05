The heartfelt tribute of the Argentine team for El Noba

The National Team’s tribute to El Noba



The passing of Lautaro Colonelbetter known as The Noba, had an international impact and the Argentine team did not want to be left out of the tributes that were held to remember the artist. With a video of the pre-match training with Estonia and with the song “Of the year” background, the Albiceleste He made a final goodbye to the singer who died on Friday, June 3 after spending ten days in intensive care after an accident while riding his motorcycle.

Lionel Messi, Julián Álvarez, Alexis Mac Allister, Germán Pezzella, Rodrigo De Paul, Joaquín Correa, Nicolás González, Exequiel Palacios, Marcos Acuña, Gerónimo Rulli, Alejandro Gómez, Franco Armani, Cristian Romero and Lautaro Martínez were the ones who appeared in the brief short that the national team published on their social networks. Also, some songs of El Noba were part of the music of the El Sadar stadium during the warm-up of Argentina and Estonia.

The accident that cost Lautaro Coronel his life It happened at the intersection of Luis Braille and Solís, in Florencio Varela, when a Peugeot 308 hit the motorcycle on which the musician was riding. Two witnesses to the event confirmed that he was driving without a helmet and doing a wheelie. Over the past few days, his health has gone through ups and downs, with no significant improvement. According to the medical report issued at 2:40 p.m. last Sunday, Colonel “he remained in a coma”, assisted by a respirator and with “hemodynamic support with vasopressor drugs”.

Noba was a fan of Defense and Justice

The musician’s mother Vanesa Aranda, who lived in a mobile home in front of the hospital where her son was hospitalized, shared the tribute on their social networks along with other people who dedicated a few words to the artist. As confirmed by sources in the case Infobaein the next few hours, prosecutor Giménez, head of Florencio Varela’s UFI No. 7, will order an autopsy over Coronel’s body to determine the causes of his death.

The first in the world of football to remember the figure of the singer was Defense and Justice with a picture of a personality performance in the stadium Norberto Tomaghello. “We regret the death of Lautaro Coronel, “el Noba”, a recognized supporter of our institution. We send our condolences to his family and friends,” he wrote on social media.

