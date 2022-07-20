The heat wave in the United Kingdom also affects Google and Oracle. They have been forced to stop their servers for hours

The heat wave is currently hitting all of Europe, including the United Kingdom, where the temperatures they are reaching break any kind of record, even forcing their bridges to be wrapped in aluminum foil. But beyond the impact it may have on the infrastructure, we must also keep in mind the effect on communications or servers.

And it is that this heat wave has caused many companies to have seen their services interrupted due to server failures. The most notorious have been Google Cloud y Oracle Cloud after detecting failures in its cooling systems.

Heat causes Oracle and Google servers to shut down

It must be taken into account that the servers of any company are like a large computer that we have at home. To prevent it from overheating, it has different fans or liquid cooling to cope with high temperatures. In these cases it is exactly the same, added also to a special equipment for keep the room at a low temperature.





The problem is that with temperatures in the UK of 40 degrees, the temperature can be difficult to controland especially if the cooling systems whose mission is to counteract the heat wave end up failing.

After detecting these failures, both Google and Oracle had to make a drastic decision: completely shut down the servers. This caused many people to lose access to their information that is in the cloud, although it was paramount to avoid server failures due to high temperatures. In this case, Oracle released the following press release:

As a result of unseasonable temperatures in the region, a subset of the cooling infrastructure within the UK South (London) data center experienced an issue. This led to a subset of our service infrastructure having to be shut down to prevent hardware failure.

Google, which was also forced to stop its services two hours after Oracle released a similar statement. In this it was specified that they were forced to turn off all the machinery until the refrigeration failures were resolved. And it is here where we can see that high temperatures can even put technology in check.