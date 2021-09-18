The heavy rains left the Alfonso Lastras Stadium without light before the San Luis vs Tijuana

(Video: Courtesy ESPN)

A scene rarely witnessed in Mexican soccer occurred before the opening match of matchday 9 of the Grita México Apertura 2021 tournament. The facilities of the Alfonso Lastras Stadium, located in the capital of the state of San Luis Potosí, ran out of electricity. Given this, the authorities in charge of organizing the meeting decided to postpone the start of the match between Atlético de San Luis and Xolos de Tijuana.

Hours before the start, the sky over the capital of Potosí looked clear and with a suitable climate to start the actions. Even, the official account of Liga MX confirmed the good state of the court, as well as the original time for the initial whistle, that is to say at 7:00 p.m. However, at the edge of the agreed time, they reported that:

“Due to the presence of an electrical storm in San Luis Potosí, the match between Atlético de San Luis and Xolos de Tijuana, originally scheduled to start at 7:00 p.m. at the Alfonso Lastras stadium, has delayed its start ”. However, when noticing that the sports venue did not have a power supply and the stage was dim, they updated the report.

“The Liga MX informs that the authorities at the Alfonso Lastras Stadium, after evaluating the weather conditions and the field, with the aim of taking care of the integrity of all those present, They have rescheduled the match between Atlético de San Luis and Xolos de Tijuana at 8:00 p.m.”.

After having solved the problem and the weather conditions improved, the players jumped onto the pitch to start the first match of the day. The forced recess did not diminish the players’ momentum, since in the first half of the match there were four annotations. Even, Germán Berterame signed a triplet to put his team with the advantage over Robert Dante Siboldi’s pupils and earn the ovation of the attendees.

The first goal fell at minute 37. The local players managed to consolidate a harmonious style of play. Given this, the visiting footballers began to give up some spaces in their defense, after having been notably superior in the match. In that sense, Andrés Vombergar took the opportunity to overflow and send a service to the heart of the area. The rear failed to reject and Berterame opened the scoring.

Not more than five minutes elapsed when the same player returned to be present on the scoreboard. The development of the play was similar to that of the first goal. On this occasion, Facundo Waller was able to remove the mark from above, enter the area and send a pumped ball over the rear. Once again, the inspired striker rose into the air and finished off with his head to increase his lead to two goals.

The third target on his account came in the added time. The central judge of the match condemned a hand of Mauro Manotas in the area with the help of the VAR. With confidence at its highest point, Germán Berterame asked for the ball and managed to fool Jonathan Orozco. The Argentine player went to rest with three goals in his account and the ovation, because thanks to his forcefulness, his team resolved the match in 10 minutes.

Although the discount came in the time of compensation, the reaction of the border could not materialize. In the 8th minute of the second half, Facundo Waller put an end to his aspirations with the fourth goal. In this way, San Luis added three points and was ranked fifth overall with 13 units. On the contrary, Tijuana sank in the penultimate position at the risk of being a colossal in case the Bravos del Tuca Ferretti win again.

