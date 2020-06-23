‘The Hidden Life of Bushes’ Sells to North America, Other Major Territories – Variety

Munich-based gross sales agent World Display screen has closed offers on main territories for nature documentary “The Hidden Life of Bushes,” based mostly on Peter Wohlleben’s non-fiction bestseller, which has been printed in additional than 40 nations.

Capelight has acquired all rights for North America, with Metropolitan choosing up France. Additional offers are being lined up for Canada (Mongrel Media), Spain (Surtsey Movies) and the Benelux (Paradiso).

The Constantin Movie manufacturing, which attracted almost 350,000 German cinemagoers earlier than theater attendance was placed on maintain by the coronavirus pandemic, offers solutions to such questions as: Are timber ready to discuss? Have they got a reminiscence? Have they got a social life?

“Director Jörg Adolph (“Mother and father’ Faculty”) combines a portrait of a person who understands the language of timber with breathtaking nature footage from the world of forests to create a documentary that’s as entertaining as it’s fascinating,” in accordance to a press release from World Display screen.

“The entire world is speaking in regards to the setting, however steadily fails to pay attention to nature itself,” World Display screen states. “One man has made it his mission to change this and has promptly reached thousands and thousands of folks.”

Wohlleben, a forester, adopts “an entertaining and enlightening method to inform us in regards to the solidarity and cohesion of timber and opens our eyes to the hidden world of the forest.”