The hidden message in the six-layer dress Serena Williams wore in her last US Open debut

The legend continues: in what is his last tournament as a professional, Serena Williams debuted with a win against Montenegrin Danka Kovinic and advanced to the second round of the US Open. In the presence of multiple sports and entertainment stars who came to Flushing Meadows To see her in action, the historic American tennis player showed off with a double 6-3 that put her in the next phase. There were pearls of all kinds and a message on your six layer dress

Serena agreed with the designers of the clothing brand that she would sponsor her to look in a black outfit that would carry meaning: each of his victories at the US Open. The native of Florida kept the editions of 1999, 2002, 2008, 2012, 2013 and 2014.

In her first final she defeated the Swiss Martina Hingis, while in 2001 she fell to her sister Venus in the final duel, against whom she took revenge the following year. In her third success she got rid of Serbian Jelena Jankovic and, in the 2007 edition, she lost the decisive match against Australian Samantha Stosur.

Then she would consecrate herself with a consecutive triplet for her victories against the Belarusian Victoria Azarenka (2012 and 2013) and the Danish Caroline Wozniacki. She participated in two other finals in which she was defeated: in 2018 against the Japanese Naomi Osaka and in 2019 against the Canadian Bianca Andreescu. There were a total of 10 finals, with 6 wins and 4 losses.

The black dress with glitter, inspired by figure skating, had the stamp of the youngest of the Williams sisters. In her braids, she wore two personalized 24-carat gold deubrés and accompanied a jacket and bag with which she will say goodbye in New York. Her sneakers were in tune and in accordance with the rest of the outfit: they took 400 diamonds (from Serena Williams Jewelry) made by hand that were set in ceramic.

The United States Tennis Association reported that more than 16,500 tickets were sold for the tournament on the day Williams announced her retirement, more than in the previous seven days. The day Serena anticipated her desire to say goodbye to her, 4,600 seats were bought that marked the full capacity (23,800) of the stadium this Monday. “Once Serena announced that she would play the US Open, tickets sold out in a millisecond for Monday and Tuesday night. You can see in the resale, the prices reached 230 dollars. I saw $2,300 for court level in the afternoon,” Grand Slam director Stacey Allaster said. Thousands of people saw her shine live and many more on television.

Williams appeared with a concentrated countenance in the majestic pista Arthur Ashewhere was presented as “the greatest of all time”. The stands were filled with flashes from fans who immortalized the moment with their cell phones or, like his daughter Olympia, with a small camera.

“First of all, thank you very much because I did not expect any of this”, Serena thanked totally surprised by the tribute that was held after the game. “When I jumped on the track I just tried to do my best. The crowd was crazy and really helped me get it.”added the American who celebrated her victory in a big way on the central court of Flushing Meadows, the largest and noisiest in the world.

