The hidden message that the president of Atlético de Madrid sent to Cristiano Ronaldo during the presentation of Nahuel Molina

The transfer market in Europe entered its final stretch and one of the main names is that of Cristiano Ronaldo, who has in mind to leave Manchester United to change air. After the refusals of important clubs like Chelsea and Bayern Munich, the Spanish press put Atlético de MadridDespite his past in the White House, as one of their possible destinations.

Faced with this wave of rumours, it was the president of the institution himself who was in charge of banishing any type of possibility that El Bicho would be put under the orders of coach Diego Simeone. Enrique Cerezo sent him a hidden message to the Portuguese during the presentation of the Argentinian Nahuel Molina, brand new incorporation of the group from the capital.

“With this incorporation, our sports management manages to fit the last piece we were looking for. I repeat to our journalist friends, with this incorporation our sports management manages to fit the last piece we were looking for”, Said the manager at a press conference.

This rumor was not well received by the Atlético de Madrid fans, who during the first friendly of the preseason, played in El Burgo de Osma against Numancia, hung a banner that read “CR7 not welcome (Cristiano Ronaldo you are not welcome)”.

The banner of the fans of Atlético de Madrid against Cristiano Ronaldo

The bugSeeing the photo on social networks, he did not hesitate to answer the post with three emojis of a face crying with laughter. On his return to Old Trafford the Portuguese was dispatched with 24 goals and three assists in 38 appearances.

The 37-year-old striker is an icon in the history of Real Madrid. where after 9 seasons he remained in the club’s books by winning 16 titles: two Copa del Rey, two Leagues, two Spanish Super Cups, four Champions Leagues, three European Super Cups and three Club World Cups. During his stay in the White House he reached the impressive figure of 450 goals and 131 assists in 438 games.

To emphasize his idea, Cerezo added: “The right back position was the only one that did not have two players. I congratulate Andrea Berta, who gets the room to be occupied by our first choice, Nahuel Molina”. The Argentine top scorer came from having a great season in Udinese in Italy and is a fixture in Lionel Scaloni’s calls for the National Team. After the departure of Croatian Sime Vrsaljko, the only right back in Cholo’s squad was Colombian Santiago Arias.

In this transfer window, Atlético Madrid also signed Brazilian left winger Gil Vicente Samuel Lino (6.5 million euros) and Belgian midfielder Axel Witsel (free from Borussia Dortmund).

