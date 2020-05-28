‘The Highwaymen’ Readies for Manufacturing, Concourse to Sell – Variety

“The Highwaymen,” a couple of group of African American artists in segregated 1960s Florida, is being readied to go into manufacturing, with casting underway. Curated By Media is packaging the challenge, with Concourse Media on board as gross sales agent. Todd Thompson directs from a script by Lucien Christian Adderley and Richard ‘Byrd’ Wilson.

Thompson beforehand directed the documentary “Girl in Movement,” which traces the drive – led by Nichelle Nichols, Lt. Uhura in “Star Trek” – to recruit African American, Asian and Latino people to be part of NASA’s House Shuttle Program. Adderley and Wilson are of their second season writing for OWN collection “David Makes Man,” one other Florida-set drama, created by Tarell Alvin McCraney, who received the tailored screenplay Academy Award with Barry Jenkins for “Moonlight.”

The movie is predicated on the true story a couple of group of 25 younger African American males and one African American lady, led by 19-year-old Alfred Hair, who produced distinctive artworks crafted from left-over development materials and home paint, “creating a particular, colourful type that captured the stormy clouds, windy waves, quiet marshes and abandoned seashores of an undeveloped Florida that now not exists,” in accordance to a press release.

Touring up and down Central Florida’s highways, they might hawk their work from the backs of automobiles for as little as $20 every, promoting to motels, banks, physician’s workplaces and vacationers, ultimately producing greater than 200,000 works.

Within the early 1990s, a curator and artwork journalist found their work in flea markets, vintage retailers and storage gross sales. On studying how their artwork was initially produced and offered, he named them “The Highwaymen.” Highwaymen artwork now adorns the partitions of museums, governor mansions, and even the White Home.

“The Highwaymen” will probably be produced by Thompson, Tim Franta, Kathryn Kelly and Pleasure Kigin below Thompson’s Stars North banner. Government producers are Greg Galloway, Benjamin Crump, Lance Walker, Jr., Brigetta Crematta and Armando Crematta. Craig Fincannon and Lisa Mae Fincannon are casting.

“Whereas our movie’s story takes place throughout segregated occasions, it transcends racial divide and embodies the nice, American dream,” stated Thompson. “Within the face of maximum obstacles, these artists captured Florida’s uncooked, pure magnificence and created inspiration, that means and objective. I need the viewers to expertise their wrestle however stroll away feeling uplifted, enlightened and empowered.”

Adderley and Wilson stated: “We’re excited to be a part of this challenge due to our need to inform Florida tales and take accountability for getting them on the market on a degree that exposes the world to Black historical past in our house state. We see similarities between the Highwaymen and ourselves as a workforce of artists who as soon as traveled from city to city sharing our poetry.”