The Hilarious Donald Glover Easter Egg You May Have Missed In Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse

You by no means know what you’re going to seek out while you’re out in search of easter eggs in a comic book ebook adaptation. Whether or not it’s cameos of characters who by no means return in these promised sequels, or references to earlier tasks that a number of the artistic crew might have labored on, yow will discover loads of enjoyable goodies while you look in the correct place. So naturally, there’s a Donald Glover easter egg hidden in Spider-Man Into the Spider-Verse that makes loads of sense, and you will have missed it. Have a look beneath to see what we’re speaking about:
Because of the sharp eye of Twitter person @nadirbarnes, a snapshot of Miles Morales (Shameik Moore) visiting his Uncle Aaron (Mahershala Ali) reveals the truth that sure, Donald Glover did make it right into a Miles journey in any case! Although sadly, the legions of followers hoping Glover can be solid as Mr. Morales are nonetheless going to must go on wanting, as this cameo comes from a scene in Neighborhood that was thrown onto Aaron Davis’ TV within the Academy Award-winning animated movie. However wait… there’s extra! Because it seems, the truth that Donald Glover appeared on this explicit scene has one other layer of nerdistry layered onto its inclusion.
Marvel followers know precisely the place this story goes subsequent, as if you happen to keep in mind your MCU historical past, Donald Glover was additionally in 2017’s Spider-Man: Homecoming, as a legal who younger Peter Parker (Tom Holland) foiled with some web-slinging motion. Because it seems, this comedic interrogation companion has a nephew he’s moderately keen on looking for… and that nephew’s identify is Miles Morales. In the Marvel Cinematic Universe cameo proven beneath, Donald Glover performs the live-action incarnation of Aaron Davis, the very character whose TV he seems on in Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse:
Multiverses are completely loopy when you concentrate on it! So not solely is Donald Glover’s cameo in Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse insane as a result of he was an early favourite to play Miles Morales in a live-action movie, it’s additionally completely nuts as a result of he’s doubly linked to the position of Aaron Davis in two completely different Marvel universes. Perhaps this implies we’d see Glover return to the MCU because the live-action Prowler, ought to the event name for such an endeavor. Sam Raimi, if you happen to’re studying this, you would possibly wish to take into consideration the cameos you’re planning for Physician Unusual within the Multiverse of Insanity.
Whereas it’s going to nonetheless be a short time earlier than followers are in a position to see the Marvel Cinematic Universe return to theaters, as Black Widow remains to be sitting in its November 1 launch date for the autumn, it’s time to revisit what’s come earlier than within the MCU. In case you’re a Netflix subscriber, you’ll be able to very simply return to the world of Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, as that movie remains to be out there in that exact streaming library.
