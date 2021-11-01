The historic minimum figure that Giovani Dos Santos reached in the transfer market

Giovani Dos Santos ended his contract with América in 2021 and did not sign with any team. (Photo: Francisco Guasco / EFE)



Giovani Dos Santos came to be considered one of the best players of Mexico. The beginning of his career was very outstanding, being a figure in the first U17 World Championship for our country, coupled with his training in the Barcelona. However, his career declined over the years. Today is no team and its market value is the lowest of its history, with just one million euros.

Currently he is 32 years old, an age in which many footballers remain at their peak in their careers (for example, Messi is 34 years old, Cristiano Ronaldo 36 and Zlatan Ibrahimovic 40). However, Dos Santos has not been able to maintain regularity with any club during his career, as he was always loaned to different teams or was the protagonist of quick transactions.

In the second half of 2021, Giovani became a free agent and a series of rumors revolved around him. He was linked to teams like Chivas and Blue Cross, but in the end he did not reach any agreement. The footballer has remained inactive during the semester and his price in the market decreased even more. Today, with information from Transfermarkt, portal specialized in the value of the players, Dos Santos has a value of EUR 1 million maximum.

The last shirt he defended was that of America, his first and only team in Mexico (he left the quarry of Monterrey, but never debuted with the first team). His incorporation to Las Águilas gave much to talk about, as he was hired as a free agent, after he was not renewed with the LA Galaxy. Despite not arriving in the prime of his career, he was given the benefit of the doubt and wore the club’s No. 10 jersey.

When he joined the Coapa team he had a value of Two millions of euros, but its performance was not as expected and in one season it lowered its price by half a million. His national recognition was very high, as he was the face of the national team for many years, but his performance as a midfielder in the league was limited to two goals and two assists in his first 21 games.

His second tournament with América was more negative. A new technician arrived, Santiago Solari, a man who did not care about his history and qualified him according to his work, sending him to the bank. His chances were reduced and he was only able to see action in 16 games, in which he could only score one goal. The season ended for the azulcremas and also for dos Santos, their one-year contract ended and this it was not renewed.

When he was young he was singled out as the greatest promise in Mexican soccer. The fact that he was part of the Barcelona he increased the momentum of the fans for what he could achieve. He even scored three goals with the first team in the only season he played. Being considered a player with a lot of potential, he was bought by the Tottenham by six million euros, but he never managed to shake the nets for the Hotspurs.

Thus began his journey in Europe, jumping from team to team, from loan transfer to loan transfer. Played with him Ipswich Town F.C, with later reached the Galatasaray SK, to later arrive again in Spain. He was active in the Racing de Santander, in the Mallorca and in the Villareal (probably the team where he found his best version). Then he came to MLS with the LA Galaxy and the last part of his story has already been told.

