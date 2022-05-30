The historic Nottingham Forest, two-time European champion, returned to the Premier League after 23 years

* The victory that returned Nottingham Forest to the Premier League

The Nottingham Forest won 1-0 against Huddersfield in the final of the reduced Championship at the legendary Wembley Stadium and claimed the last promotion for the Premier League. The historic team will play next season in the top flight of English football after a 23-year absence. With two stars on his shield, he will once again face the best in the country the team that managed to win the European Cup twice in a row, current Champions League, in 1979 and 1980.

Los Tricky Trees they had finished fourth in the second division regular season, two points behind their rival in heads-up play. In the semifinals they eliminated on penalties Sheffield United with a decisive performance by the French goalkeeper Brice Samba. On the Huddersfield side, who played in the Premier League between 2017 and 2019, he arrived after leaving the Luton Town in the previous step.

Within the match in question, Nottingham Forest monopolized the ball in the first half, although without creating great risk until a dangerous cross that opened the scoring: a goal against Levi Colwill in the 43rd minute allowed the Trees go to rest with advantage. The second half was very tense and the referee did not award a penalty in favor of Huddersfield in two highly disputed actions, but the minimum advantage was maintained until the final whistle to generate the wild celebration of the fans dressed in red who filled their bias at Wembley.

Forest’s celebration for his return to the top flight of English football (Photo: Reuters)

The historic team will accompany the Fulham y al Bournemouth, which rose with direct promotion, as the three new teams that will compete in the next Premier League. These clubs will replace in the highest category Burnley, Watford y Norwichthe three that fell in the recent season.

Steve Cooper, the Welsh coach who guided England’s Under-17s to World Cup glory five years ago, has transformed the attitude of the team that plays home at the City Ground since taking over from Chris Hughton in September. With victories in FA Cup about him Arsenal and the Leicesteras well as a great performance in the quarterfinals against Liverpoolit was felt that something important could happen for the two-time European champion in the short term.

