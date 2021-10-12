The historic victory of Honduras over Mexico in the Hexagonal 2017

Mexico lost undefeated to Honduras in 2017 (PHOTO: Fredy Omar Lopez / REUTERS)

The H is silent, but in Honduras they think the opposite, because the euphoric shout of the Honduran fans has made the walls of the stadiums in the area of Concacaf. Visits to the Central American country become complicated for any of the other selections of the conference, even if they are the “Giants of the Concacaf”

On October 10, 2017, Honduras received the Mexican team in the Plaza de San Pedro Sula. The blue-white box remained with full hopes to climb places in the table of the classification towards the Russia World Cup 2018. The Tri He had already qualified for the World Cup tournament from the seventh day of the tie.

On September 1, he beat 1-0 at the Panama selection on the court of Aztec stadium. To face Honduras in the last qualifying match, Mexico It was presented with 21 total points achieved. In nine games played, the team led by Juan Carlos Osorio they had been victorious in six games and drawn three times.

Oribe Peralta was one of the scorers of the match (Photo: Jorge Cabrera / REUTERS)

On the last date of the contest of the Concacaf, Panama beat Costa Rica and it took away the chances of Honduras to qualify directly, after the surprise it gave Trinidad and Tobago by beating USA and leave them with no World Cup chances.

At the beginning of the match, Honduras came out on the attack urged to win. He tried to open the scoring with some long-distance shots that did not present major inconvenience to Guilermo Ochoa.

On the other hand, Mexico handled the match without rushing. In the 16th minute of the match, the Mexican team attacked more than the locals and Oribe Peralta He opened the scoring with an accurate shot to a center that was developed on the right side.

It was until minute 33 that the catrachos tied the match by way of Alberth Elis that repeated the action of Oribe Peralta. But five minutes later the 1-2 in favor of the visitor came under the authorship of Carlos candle.

Héctor Moreno was one of those summoned for that meeting (Photo: Edgard Garrido / REUTERS)

During the second half, Alberth Elis had a getaway in which she centered the ball she found on the way to Eddie hernandez, who crashed the ball on the crossbar and on the rebound collided with Guillermo Ochoa’s head and made it 2-2.

The joy resonated in the Central American lands when Romell Quioto he slipped into the Mexican area and put the home team to win with a low shot.

The last minutes turned heart for the blue and white, who also began to kill time with fouls and injuries. That result was worth removing the undefeated from the Mexican National Team, one of the strongest rivals of the Honduran National Team.

Raúl Jiménez could not score in said match despite playing the entire match (Photo: Armando Babani / EFE)

The result allowed Honduras to sneak into the fifth position of the classification and thus compete for the half-ticket to the summer fair against Australia; However, the play-off was a tough scenario for Honduras, as Australia was the one who ended up sneaking Russia.

In that meeting, those lined up for Mexico were: Guillermo Ochoa, Miguel Layún, Hugo Ayala, Oswaldo Alanís, Jesús Gallardo, Héctor Herrera, Jonathan dos Santos, Carlos Vela, Raúl Jiménez and Oribe Peralta. Jesús Corona, Edson Álvarez and Andrés Guardado entered the complement.

The team led by Jose Luis Pinto lined up Donis Escober, Ever Alvarado, Maynor Figueroa, Henry Figueroa, Brayan Beckeles, Jorge Claros, Alfredo Mejía, Alex López, Romell Quioto, Alberth Elis and Eddie Hernández.

