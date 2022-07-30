The historic Winamp player is resurrected with the release of its version 5.9 RC1: these are the novelties that it brings under its arm

9 years ago, after another fifteen having become a regular on our PCs, the historic Winamp audio player announced that it was coming to an end and said goodbye to its users. He said goodbye, then, with his recently released version 5.666.

Five years later, between announcements of resurrection, the beta of version 5.8 was released. It was then promised that by 2019, we would witness the release of Winamp 6but the truth is that we didn’t even get to witness the final edition of 5.8.

You may not remember it because you’re so young, but Winamp was for years (the first version came out for Windows 95) the standard choice for playing MP3s.

And, again, our favorite music player went into hibernation. So until, 8 months ago, Radionomy —the new owners of Winamp— announced their return with a new logo, and they invited us to be beta testers of the imminent new version the Winamp.

First final Winamp release in almost a decade?

But most of us haven’t seen that beta version…because Winamp 5.9 was just released today, directly, as ‘Release Candidate 1’ (click here to download it). In other words, if no bug is detected —which is difficult, having experienced a migration from the Visual Studio 2008 libraries to those of 2021—, the final version would be identical to the current one.

That means we would be at the gates of the first final release of a version of Winamp in 9 years. And this will come with several improvements under the arm:

Streaming audio playback improvements (especially HTTPS://).

A new podcast directory .

Compatibility with códec VP8 .

compatibility with compressed formats for sequencer (.itz, .mdz, .s3z y .xmz).

It adds a new predefined skin (Bento) and a variant with large buttons (Big Bento), which maintains the WinAmp look&feel.



The old WinAmp skins (‘Classic’ and ‘Modern’) working.

On the downside, Winamp has now dropped support for Windows XP and Windows Vista, and requires a minimum of Windows 7 SP1. to keep running. In addition, several of the ‘skins’ that came with previous versions of Winamp have been removed… and compatibility with several old plugins has been broken. Let’s remember that the wide range of plugins developed by the user community was a key part of the success of this player.