The historical table of top champions in South American football after the Palmeiras title

Palmeiras became champion of the Copa Libertadores after beating Flamengo in the end (REUTERS / Mariana Greif)

With the consecration of Palmeiras in the Liberators cup at Centennial Stadium, which joins the South American title won by Athletico Paranaense also in Montevideo, Brazilian soccer has added a new club title at the continental level. For the second consecutive year, two teams from the same country faced each other in the definition, which allowed Brazil secure a new conquest.

The summer, a team with a tradition in Brazilian soccer, showed a great hierarchy to reach glory. He finished in the first position of the Group A after adding 15 points product of five wins and one loss. He shared the area with Defense and Justice, University of Peru and Independiente del Valle. In the round of 16 he eliminated Catholic University: won 1-0 in Chile and repeated the same result in the second leg for a 2-0 aggregate in the tie.

Already in the quarterfinals, his rival was São Paulo. After drawing 1-1 on the road, they pushed the series forward with a resounding 3-0 home win. In the semifinals, palm trees he crossed paths with another of the greats of football in his country: he faced Atletico Mineiro and he benefited from the away goal rule to advance to the definition. After a 0-0 in the Allianz Park, and then surpass his rival with a 1-1 at home.

In the general table of conquests of the Copa Libertadores by country, Brazil add up now 21 trophies throughout history, this being the third that contributes the summer. However, Argentina is the nation that most times raised this contest with 25 titles. The same happens in the South American Cup, where Brazil has five titles in the history but Argentina also continues to be the most winning country in the competition with nine championships.

THE HISTORICAL TABLE OF CLUBS WITH THE MOST INTERNATIONAL TITLES IN SOUTH AMERICA

– Independent: 18 titles

Intercontinental Cup: 2 (1973, 1984)

Copa Libertadores: 7 (1964, 1965, 1972, 1973, 1974, 1975, 1984)

South American Cup: 2 (2010 and 2017)

South American Recopa: 1 (1995)

Interamerican Cup: 3 (1972, 1974, 1975)

South American Super Cup: 2 (1994, 1995)

Copa Suruga Bank: 1 (2018)

– Boca Juniors: 18 titles

Intercontinental Cup: 3 (1977, 2000, 2003)

Copa Libertadores: 6 (1977, 1978, 2000, 2001, 2003, 2007)

South American Cup: 2 (2004, 2005)

Recopa Sudamericana: 4 (1990, 2005, 2006, 2008)

South American Super Cup: 1 (1989)

Super Cup Master Cup: 1 (1992)

Nicolás Leoz Gold Cup: 1 (1993)

From the hand of Riquelme, Boca won its last Libertadores in 2007

– San Pablo: 12 titles

Club World Championship: 1 (2005)

Intercontinental Cup: 2 (1992, 1993)

Copa Libertadores: 3 (1992, 1993, 2005)

South American Cup: 1 (2012)

Recopa Sudamericana: 2 (1993, 1994)

South American Super Cup: 1 (1993)

Conmebol Cup: 1 (1994)

Conmebol Master Cup: 1 (1996)

– River Plate: 12 titles

Intercontinental Cup: 1 (1986)

Copa Libertadores: 4 (1986, 1996, 2015 and 2018)

South American Recopa: 3 (2015, 2016, 2019)

South American Cup: 1 (2014)

Interamerican Cup: 1 (1986)

South American Super Cup: 1 (1997)

Copa Suruga Bank: 1 (2015)

– Peñarol: 9 titles

Intercontinental Cup: 3 (1961, 1966, 1982)

Copa Libertadores: 5 (1960, 1961, 1966, 1982, 1987)

Intercontinental Champions Super Cup: 1 (1969)

– National (U): 9 titles

Intercontinental Cup: 3 (1971, 1980, 1988)

Copa Libertadores: 3 (1971, 1980, 1988)

Interamerican Cup: 2 (1972, 1989)

South American Recopa: 1 (1989)

Marcelo Gallardo after the historic victory of River against Boca in the final of the Libertadores that was played in Madrid (REUTERS / Sergio Perez)

– Olimpia of Paraguay: 8 titles

Intercontinental Cup: 1 (1979)

Copa Libertadores: 3 (1979, 1990, 2002)

South American Recopa: 2 (1991, 2003)

Interamerican Cup: 1 (1980)

South American Super Cup: 1 (1990)

– Santos: 8 titles

Intercontinental Cup: 2 (1962, 1963)

Copa Libertadores: 3 (1962, 1963, 2011)

South American Recopa: 1 (2012)

Conmebol Cup: 1 (1998)

Intercontinental Champions Super Cup: 1 (1968)

– Cruise: 7 titles

Copa Libertadores: 2 (1976, 1997)

South American Recopa: 1 (1998)

South American Super Cup: 2 (1991, 1992)

Super Cup Master Cup: 1 (1994)

Nicolás Leoz Gold Cup: 1 (1995)

– Atlético Nacional (Colombia): 7 titles

Copa Libertadores de America: 2 (1989, 2016)

South American Recopa: 1 (2017)

Merconorte Cup: 2 (1998, 2000)

Interamerican Cup: 2 (1990, 1997)

– Inter Porto Alegre: 7 titles

Club World Cup: 1 (2006)

Copa Libertadores de America: 2 (2006, 2010)

South American Cup: 1 (2008)

South American Recopa: 2 (2007, 2011)

Copa Suruga Bank: 1 (2009)

