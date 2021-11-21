The historical table of top champions in South American football after the title of Athletico Paranaense

When the Athletico Paranaense de la South American Cup at Centennial Stadium from Montevideo, Brazilian soccer has added a new club title at the continental level. For the second consecutive year, two teams from the same country faced each other in the definition, which allowed Brazil secure a new conquest. Nevertheless, Argentina it is still the country that won the tournament the most times.

The Drilling, a team with a tradition in Brazilian soccer, He repeated the title he obtained in 2018 after beating Junior de Barranquilla. He finished undefeated and in the first position of the Group D after adding 16 points product of five wins and a draw. He shared the area with Melgar from Peru, Aucas from Ecuador and Metropolitans from Venezuela. In the round of 16 he eliminated America from Cali, from the Libertadores group stage: they won 1-0 in Colombia and then thrashed 4-1 for a 5-1 aggregate in the tie.

Already in the quarterfinals, her rival was the League of Quito. After falling (0-1) in Ecuador, he turned the series around in Brazil with a 4-2 victory. In the semifinals, Paranaense met one of the greats of soccer in South America: he faced Peñarol and beat him in both matches. First, he triumphed 2-1 in the Giants of the Century, and then beat the Uruguayan team 2-0 at home

In this way, in the 20th edition of the South American Cup, Brazil added a new title, the fifth in history in addition to the victories they achieved Porto Alegre Inter (2008), San Pablo (2012), Chapecoense (2016) and the Paranaense (2018). Nevertheless, Argentina continues to be the most winning country in the competition with nine championships, among which the two tournaments that won Boca Juniors (2004 and 2005) and Independent (2010 and 2017).

Defense and Justice won the 2020 final in Córdoba (REUTERS / Nico Aguilera)

THE HISTORICAL TABLE OF CLUBS WITH THE MOST INTERNATIONAL TITLES IN SOUTH AMERICA

– Independent: 18 titles

Intercontinental Cup: 2 (1973, 1984)

Copa Libertadores: 7 (1964, 1965, 1972, 1973, 1974, 1975, 1984)

South American Cup: 2 (2010 and 2017)

South American Recopa: 1 (1995)

Interamerican Cup: 3 (1972, 1974, 1975)

South American Super Cup: 2 (1994, 1995)

Copa Suruga Bank: 1 (2018)

– Boca Juniors: 18 titles

Intercontinental Cup: 3 (1977, 2000, 2003)

Copa Libertadores: 6 (1977, 1978, 2000, 2001, 2003, 2007)

South American Cup: 2 (2004, 2005)

Recopa Sudamericana: 4 (1990, 2005, 2006, 2008)

South American Super Cup: 1 (1989)

Super Cup Master Cup: 1 (1992)

Nicolás Leoz Gold Cup: 1 (1993)

From the hand of Riquelme, Boca won its last Libertadores in 2007

– San Pablo: 12 titles

Club World Championship: 1 (2005)

Intercontinental Cup: 2 (1992, 1993)

Copa Libertadores: 3 (1992, 1993, 2005)

South American Cup: 1 (2012)

Recopa Sudamericana: 2 (1993, 1994)

South American Super Cup: 1 (1993)

Conmebol Cup: 1 (1994)

Conmebol Master Cup: 1 (1996)

– River Plate: 12 titles

Intercontinental Cup: 1 (1986)

Copa Libertadores: 4 (1986, 1996, 2015 and 2018)

South American Recopa: 3 (2015, 2016, 2019)

South American Cup: 1 (2014)

Interamerican Cup: 1 (1986)

South American Super Cup: 1 (1997)

Copa Suruga Bank: 1 (2015)

– Peñarol: 9 titles

Intercontinental Cup: 3 (1961, 1966, 1982)

Copa Libertadores: 5 (1960, 1961, 1966, 1982, 1987)

Intercontinental Champions Super Cup: 1 (1969)

– National (U): 9 titles

Intercontinental Cup: 3 (1971, 1980, 1988)

Copa Libertadores: 3 (1971, 1980, 1988)

Interamerican Cup: 2 (1972, 1989)

South American Recopa: 1 (1989)

Marcelo Gallardo after River’s historic victory against Boca in the Libertadores final that was played in Madrid (REUTERS / Sergio Perez)

– Olimpia of Paraguay: 8 titles

Intercontinental Cup: 1 (1979)

Copa Libertadores: 3 (1979, 1990, 2002)

South American Recopa: 2 (1991, 2003)

Interamerican Cup: 1 (1980)

South American Super Cup: 1 (1990)

– Santos: 8 titles

Intercontinental Cup: 2 (1962, 1963)

Copa Libertadores: 3 (1962, 1963, 2011)

South American Recopa: 1 (2012)

Conmebol Cup: 1 (1998)

Intercontinental Champions Super Cup: 1 (1968)

– Cruise: 7 titles

Copa Libertadores: 2 (1976, 1997)

South American Recopa: 1 (1998)

South American Super Cup: 2 (1991, 1992)

Super Cup Master Cup: 1 (1994)

Nicolás Leoz Gold Cup: 1 (1995)

– Atlético Nacional (Colombia): 7 titles

Copa Libertadores de America: 2 (1989, 2016)

South American Recopa: 1 (2017)

Merconorte Cup: 2 (1998, 2000)

Interamerican Cup: 2 (1990, 1997)

– Inter Porto Alegre: 7 titles

Club World Cup: 1 (2006)

Copa Libertadores de América: 2 (2006, 2010)

South American Cup: 1 (2008)

South American Recopa: 2 (2007, 2011)

Copa Suruga Bank: 1 (2009)

