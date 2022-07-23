The history of email: it was created even before the internet

Nowadays sending an email can be something really common and comfortable: enter a browser, open Gmail, Outlook or any other manager and write it. But behind this digital delivery system there is undoubtedly an interesting story that everyone should know, since email began to be used even when the internet did not exist. This today is unthinkable since they are two concepts that are completely linked.

If we begin to break down the role of email, we can everyone agrees that it is a basic tool to be able to share information. In the end it is as if a letter were being sent but immediately.

Email in the pre-internet era

The first email dates back to 1962when the Massachusetts Institute of Technology bought a computer IBM 7090 which had the peculiarity that several users logged into terminals remotely. But what was really interesting was being able to send messages between multiple terminals and that is why in 1965 the MAIL service was created to be able to quickly share messages. That is why the first email that was sent was finally a message between two terminals that were not connected to the internet.





This way you can say that the email was actually created just before the internet debuted in 1969. It is certainly something really curious, since in the end a service that was designed to share information between researchers has ended up being the best form of communication on the internet.

Evolution with the arrival of the internet

But with the advent of the internet, it began to develop a network system to be able to send and share information between several computers in a comfortable way. This is something that was achieved in 1971, when the first mail was sent over the Internet with the text “QWERTYUIOP” and it was sent through the ARPANET network.

This network belonged to the computer infrastructure created by the United States Department of Defense to carry out a communication between different organisms, and finally the origin of the internet that we know today. The most curious of all is that these messages were sent between computers that were a few meters apart, as it was something completely experimental.





The person responsible for sending this first email was Ray Tomlinson through the protocol that was being tested experimentally called CYPNET, which was intended to be able to send communications between users who used the same computer but with different accounts.

In this case, it was necessary to have a method to be able to differentiate the user and the computer where that account was. That is why Tomlinson himself “invented” the well-known at sign ‘@’. Until that moment this system was not entirely necessary since all messages were sent through a local network. But now local emails and those sent over the network had to be differentiated.

That is why the arroba was ideal to be able to make this difference, since in English the arroba is read as “at”, which in Spanish translates to “en”. That is why the construction we know today it could be translated as a message on a dot com machine ([email protected]áquina.com).

From this moment everything began to go very fast. Moved from business or research email to more home use. And in order to be able to give it this use, both message management programs had to be implemented, as well as servers to be able to host all these email addresses, such as Hotmail, Gmail or iCloud.