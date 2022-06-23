The history of great players with a past in Santos Laguna and destination in America

Jonathan Rodríguez with Santos Laguna in 2018. Photo: EFE/Miguel Sierra.

The signing of jonathan little head Rodriguez with America is a reality. After announcing the incorporation of the Uruguayan with the institution, the history of players who have been brought to Mexican soccer by Santos Laguna and who have ended up with the Eagles, continues to increase.

Although the transfer of the attacker has not been directly between clubs, once again, the scouting tasks of the Coahuilenses have borne fruit in the azulcrema bosom. The antecedents show that there is a good relationship between the directors of both institutions and that this has facilitated negotiations for soccer players (with a tendency towards their acquisition by America once they were successful in Santos).

The list is getting longer. Elements like Matías Vuoso, Oribe PeraltaDarwin Quintero, Osmar Mares, Christian Benitez, Agustin Marchesin and in more recent tournament Jorge Sánchez, Juan Otero and Diego Valdés. Originating in the NidoPlayers such as Jesús Molina, Luis Mendoza, Osvaldo Martínez, Emilio Orrantia and Brian Lozano have headed to Torreón.

Oribe Peralta celebrates the championship with Paul Aguilar at the Apertura 2018. Photo: REUTERS/Henry Romero

Even the current Americanist coach has been involved in this area. Ferdinand Tano Ortiz, was brought to Mexico by the Warriors and after having been proclaimed champions of the Clausura 2008, he was acquired by the capital, with whom he had a discreet step without any success. Nevertheless, there are those who did manage to consolidate themselves as figures and obtain titles with America after passing through Santos. Here are three of the biggest winners in recent times:

In May 2011, America made one of the best purchases from Santos by acquiring the services of the Ecuadorian Benítez. The South American attacker was transferred for around 10 million dollars in what was until now the most expensive move in the domestic market of the Mexican championship.

Like cream-blue, the Mutt was part of the team raised the title of Clausura 2013 and that ended the drought of almost a decade without championships for the club. Also, He managed to be the scoring champion for three consecutive tournaments (Closing and Opening of 2012, and Closing 2013). After the success of that year, the striker went to football in Qatar where he died shortly after.

Christian Benítez was champion with América before going to Qatar soccer. (Photo: Twitter/@therealzeke7077)

Prior to Clausura 2016, the Argentine goalkeeper was announced as a new member of the team. His arrival was not without controversy, because months before his signing, Marchesín attacked America by assuring that he would never be a player for the institution. The fans remembered his statements at the time of his arrival, but the good work and successes of the footballer took center stage.

in Copapa, Agustín raised three trophies: one from Liga MX, one from Copa MX and another from Champion of Champions. His performances stood out to the point that he left Mexican soccer to play in Europe with Porto de Portugal. In 2016 and 2019 he was recognized as the best goalkeeper in national football.

Agustín Marchesín celebrates the victory of América over Cruz Azul. (Photo: Cuartoscuro)

The Brush was signed by the Eagles perhaps in one of his best moments. After having won the gold medal at the 2012 London Olympics and having participated in the 2014 World Cup in Brazil, the striker joined the azulcremas as one of the leading figures of the moment.

His performance left nothing to be desired and as an Americanist he was champion five times: two from Liga MX, one from Copa MX and two from the Concacaf Champions League. In addition, he established himself as an attacker for the Mexican National Team with which he won the 2015 Gold Cup and the Concacaf Cup that same year.

KEEP READING:

Reactions to the arrival of Jennifer Hermoso in Pachuca: “The best signing in the history of the Women’s League”

Aczino dedicated a rhyme to Cabecita Rodríguez after his signing with América: “Releasing my little tears”

The mystery behind Maradona’s two historic goals against England in Mexico 86: what happened to the ball