The history of Xbox revealed in this documentary that you can watch for free with Spanish subtitles

Power On: The Story of Xbox reviews in six chapters the origins and key moments of the console company.

“The idea of ​​Microsoft creating a console was taken as a joke,” but it passed. On November 15, 2001, the first Xbox arrived in stores in the United States, and since then the company founded by Bill Gates has managed to carve out an important niche in the industry that would possibly be very different today without its presence. But every story has a beginning and some milestones that thanks to a documentary we can discover from today, free and with Spanish subtitles through YouTube.

We talk about Power On: The Story of Xbox, a six-episode documentary series that seeks to take viewers back to the rudimentary beginnings of Xbox as an exciting project created by a small group of Microsoft gamers, but also to delve into some key moments in the company’s history, such as such as the non-purchase of Nintendo that came to be considered in 2000, and challenges that threatened its future in the sector such as the red ring of death.

“This document will be a nostalgic journey down memory lane for those who have been Xbox gamers since day one, and an eye-opening origin story for those new to video games, “introduces Tina Summerford, Xbox Director of Programming, inviting everyone to watch this series. Power On: The Story of Xbox is available in 30 languages ​​and, in addition to YouTube, can be seen on Roku, IMDb TV, RedBox, etc. These are the six chapters presented.

Chapter 1: The Forsaken. A small team of snobbish men tries to convince Microsoft that it’s time to get into the console business.

Chapter 2: The Valentine's Day Massacre. The battle to own the salon has begun, but without significant costs and risks.

Chapter 3: And it didn't turn on. Public doubts are intensifying as troubles threaten to ruin the Xbox's launch in 2001.

Chapter 4: Ok… what now? A console is only as good as the games it plays … Xbox needs a revolutionary game to survive. Halo is here.

Chapter 5: Red Ring of Death . Demand for Xbox 360 is at a frenzy, but a critical malfunction threatens its success.

Chapter 6: TV … or without TV. Xbox loses its way. Can a former intern help the team find you again?

Surely the documentary leaves important curiosities in the history of Xbox, a company that has participated in four generations and has promoted the launch of such unforgettable sagas today as Halo, Gears of War, Forza, Fable, etc. Likewise, from 3DJuegos we left you a week ago with the report with our best memories of the family of consoles, from Xbox to Xbox Series X | S.

