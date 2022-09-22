The hit football comedy, “Ted Lasso” transcends beyond the world of streaming

A naive American soccer coach decides to try his luck at an English soccer club, but his inexperience arouses suspicion and disdain among players and fans. (AppleTV)



Ted Lasso is a comedy and soccer series, launched to the world in August 2020 -currently it has 2 seasons- in Apple TV+, winner of several Emmy awards in 2021 and now in 2022, including best comedy series and best actor. This story is starring Jason Sudeikis, who is recognized in productions such as I want to kill my boss, Free pass y Who *&$%! are the Millers?; among other. Now, this admirable story has crossed the borders of the world of streaming, officially reaching the video game FIFA 23.

According to many, it was a matter of time before the soccer team of the series Ted Lasso was added to the successful video game franchise and today it became a reality, since FIFA 23 announced that he will be in charge of promoting the philosophy “Football is life!” in his title. Therefore, the series will expand to the fields of PlayStation, XBOX and other video game consoles. According to the announcement, you can use the protagonist, the team and play in the stadium of the AFC Richmond. In the preview you can see how they recreated part of the team and the technician played by Put it on

The fictional characters, team and stadium of the series can be used in the new edition of the EA video game

This series focuses on the story of a college football coach named Ted Lassowho is hired to coach a soccer team, called AFC Richmond, which plays in the highest category of football in England. He was able to obtain this job despite not having any experience in top-level clubs, much less in a soccer team. All this caused controversy among the players and fans, but his work in this process made history.

As mentioned earlier, Ted Lasso It is a production that has been applauded, recognized and awarded by the corresponding industry, which between 2020 and 2022 has managed to obtain several awards in various categories, especially at the Emmy Awards.

Jason Sudeikis is the star of “Ted Lasso.” (Apple TVPlus)

The main caste of Ted Lasso is composed of its protagonist Put it onof course, accompanied by other talents such as Stephen Manas, Hannah Waddingham, Colin Blyth, Phil Dunster, Juno Temple, Brett Goldstein y Brendan Hunt; among others. And it was developed by Bill Lawrence, Put it on, Joe Kelly y Huntbased on a character of the same name that Sudeikis performed in a series of NBC promos, for coverage of the Premiere League.

One of the official “Ted Lasso” posters. (Apple TVPlus)

The first season of Ted Lasso debuted on August 14, 2020, ending on October 2 of the same year, completing 10 episodes, the last called “The hope that kills”. And as for the second installment, it arrived on July 23, 2021 with 12 episodes. Currently, the series has been renewed for a third installment. Meanwhile, you can dazzle yourself with this great story available on Apple TV +.

