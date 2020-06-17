The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard Releases First Poster With Salma Hayek And Ryan Reynolds, Along With Some Bad News

Go away a Remark
The Hitman’s Spouse’s Bodyguard is likely one of the many movies that followers are wanting ahead to seeing on the massive display screen as soon as theaters open up once more. We’ve but to see footage from the upcoming sequel, however Salma Hayek has now launched the primary official poster, which options her alongside stars Ryan Reynolds and Samuel L. Jackson. Sadly, the one-sheet comes with a little bit of disappointing information for followers.
Salma Hayek launched the cool new poster for The Hitman’s Spouse’s Bodyguard on her Instagram web page however, in a caption, she additionally confirmed that the movie has been pushed again to 2021. She additionally voiced her displeasure with the postponement, as she’s wanting to share it with moviegoers. Test it out for your self down under:
With Salma Hayek’s Sonia Kincaid poised to tackle an even bigger function on this follow-up to 2017’s The Hitman’s Bodyguard, one can see why she could be disillusioned. And you possibly can solely think about how a lot enjoyable it’ll be to see her, Samuel L. Jackson and Ryan Reynolds reunite.
The Hitman’s Spouse’s Bodyguard was initially introduced in 2018 and started manufacturing in Europe within the spring of 2019. The movie was initially set to be launched on August 28, 2020 earlier than being shifted to its new launch date, August 20, 2021.The film will concentrate on the continued adventures of bodyguard Michael Bryce and murderer Darius Kincaid, as they each search to guard Kincaid’s spouse from a brand new menace.
Whereas the information is certain to return as a letdown for followers of this budding franchise, information of the delay isn’t stunning. Most know by now that virtually each main studio movie set for launch in 2020 has been moved again. Even one other of Salma Hayek’s initiatives, Marvel’s The Eternals, was shifted from November 2020 to February 2021.
The change in launch plans for Hitman’s Spouse’s Bodyguard don’t seem to have been met with a lot opposition so far, however that hasn’t precisely been the case for each 2020 blockbuster that’s been delayed. Warner Bros.’ Tenet, which is predicted to attract audiences again to the theaters, has needed to transfer its launch date a couple of instances. And consider it or not, this apparently drew some opposition from director Christopher Nolan.
No matter how you are feeling about The Hitman’s Spouse’s Bodyguard and different motion pictures being delayed, the strikes are comprehensible. Due to how a lot cash these large movies are poised to make, studios wish to put them in one of the best positions to achieve success, and Lionsgate is clearly aiming to try this with this movie.
The wait to see Salma Hayek, Ryan Reynolds and Samuel L. Jackson all collectively once more might have simply gotten longer, however devoted followers of the franchise ought to be capable of wait issues out.
Hold it right here at CinemaBlend for extra updates on movie and TV delays as they arrive.
Add Comment