‘The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard’ to Open (*16*) June 16

Mon. March 29

Lionsgate has dated Ryan Reynolds and Samuel L. Jackson’s “The Hitman’s Spouse’s Bodyguard” for June 16.

Salma Hayek co-stars within the sequel to the 2017 “The Hitman’s Bodyguard,” which grossed $176 million worldwide. The comedy motion movie sees the return of bodyguard Michael Bryce, performed by Reynolds and hitman Darius Kincaid, performed by Jackson, for an additional life-threatening mission, this time joined by Darius’ unpredictable spouse, Sonia, performed by Hayek. Antonio Banderas and Morgan Freeman additionally co-star.

Patrick Hughes directs the Millennium Media manufacturing from a screenplay by Tom O’Connor and Phillip Murphy and Brandon Murphy with a narrative by O’Connor.

Viola Davis and Ladies in Movie Rejoice Feminine Oscar Nominees

Ladies in Movie celebrated this 12 months’s feminine Oscar nominees with over 50 attendees current.

The occasion was co-hosted by Oscar, Emmy, and Tony winner Viola Davis, who’s nominated this 12 months as Main Actress in “Ma Rainey’s Black Backside,” and Oscar-winning producer and WIF Board President Emerita Cathy Schulman — who celebrated the annual WIF occasion just about with a toast of Jane Walker by Johnnie Walker.

Among the many honored friends who zoomed in from seven U.S. states and 11 international locations throughout 5 continents had been: Mollye Asher, Maria Bakalova, Ceán Chaffin, Glenn Shut, Andra Day, Emerald Fennell, H.E.R, Vanessa Kirby, Christina Oh, Laura Pausini and Diane Warren.

Latino Movie Institute Proclaims Inaugural Latino Movie Institute Scholar

The Latino Movie Institute (LFI) has named Dr. Ana-Christina Ramón, director of analysis and civic engagement of the Division of Social Sciences at UCLA because the inaugural Latino Movie Institute Scholar. The award will probably be used over a two-year interval for analysis designated by Dr. Ramón, together with the Hollywood Variety Report and a devoted research (*16*) Latino illustration in Hollywood and the Latino viewers.

“The Latino Movie Institute does super work in the neighborhood and in Hollywood to launch the careers of Latinx content material creators and artists. So, I’m honored to be the inaugural Latino Movie Institute Scholar,” stated Dr. Ramón. “This beneficiant award helps fund the analysis that UCLA Dean Darnell Hunt and I’ve been doing for a number of years (*16*) racial/ethnic and gender illustration and their relationship to the underside line in movie and tv. Most significantly, it’ll present funding to conduct a research centered (*16*) Latinx illustration and the Latinx viewers knowledgeable by my experience in Latinx and different race/ethnic and gender analysis.”