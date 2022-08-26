The Hogwarts Legacy Collector’s Edition is suitable for wizards, but get your muggle bags ready

Avalanche Softweare’s fantasy action RPG is a dream come true for many, and it’s coming this February.

Hogwarts Legacy is, for many fans, the dream videogame of the Harry Potter universe, and that is a good reason for more than one to have been saving up to get hold of their Collector’s Edition, but we already warned you that perhaps its price is not affordable. As announced by Warner Bros. Games, it will cost 289.95 euros on PC, while on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X | S and Xbox One it will be worth something more, 299,95 euros.

What includes? You can see it in an image, and honestly its contents are quite striking: in addition to all the incentives of the Deluxe Edition, which we will detail below, those who acquire its property will find the Garrison Hat of the Dark Arts, an ancient magic wand floating life-size on a book-shaped base, a metallic box and a Kelpie outfit for the game.

Other editions of Hogwarts Legacy

Of course, there are much more affordable ways to start enjoying Hogwarts Legacy, with a powerful release in both physical and digital formats.

Standard Edition. PC y Nintendo Switch — 59,95 euros.

PS4 y Xbox One — 69,95 euros.

PS5 y Xbox Series X|S — 74,95 euros.

Physical version of the Deluxe Edition . Includes 72-hour early access to the game starting February 7, 2023, as well as the Dark Arts Pack. This DLC provides access to an exclusive wardrobe thanks to the Dark Arts cosmetic set, the Thestral flying mount, which players can use, and the Dark Arts Battle Arena, where players can put their Dark Arts mastery to the test. against waves of demanding enemies.

Nintendo Switch — 69,95 euros.

PS4 y Xbox One — 79,95 euros.

PS5 y Xbox Series X|S — 84,95 euros.

. Includes 72-hour early access to the game starting February 7, 2023, as well as the Dark Arts Pack. This DLC provides access to an exclusive wardrobe thanks to the Dark Arts cosmetic set, the Thestral flying mount, which players can use, and the Dark Arts Battle Arena, where players can put their Dark Arts mastery to the test. against waves of demanding enemies. Digital version of the Deluxe Edition : Includes Deluxe Edition content, plus free Dark Arts Garrison Hat and Generational Upgrade.

PC y Nintendo Switch — 69,95 euros.

PlayStation y Xbox— 84,95 euros.

: Includes Deluxe Edition content, plus free Dark Arts Garrison Hat and Generational Upgrade.

Hogwarts Legacy was the protagonist yesterday at Gamescom 2022’s Opening Night Live with a trailer focused on the dark arts and its protagonist. The open-world fantasy action RPG will hit stores this coming February 10. Those interested can start making their reservations in stores on August 25.

