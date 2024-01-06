The Hole Is Open Chapter 65 Release Date, Cast, Storyline, Trailer Release, And Everything You Need To Know:

You can read the South Korean manga series The Hole is Open. It has fans all over the world. A lot of people are looking forward to The Hole is Open Chapter 65 every time it comes out.

A well-known Manhwa story called “The Hole is Open” was written and drawn by Ja-Kang. It’s about a young man who gets his grandfather’s store and finds a creepy world down in the basement through a secret “hole.”

Since 2021, MangaUs has been publishing the story in parts. It has an exciting plot, interesting characters, and beautiful artwork that has won it a lot of fans.

This page tells you everything you need to know regarding The Hole is Open Chapter 65, such as when it will be out, what time it is, the countdown, the story, the raw scan release date and countdown, a summary of Chapter 64, and where to read it.

The Hole Is Open Chapter 65 Release Date:

Part 65 of the popular Manhwa series The Hole is Open will be out on January 6, 2024. The series has gained a lot of fans over its long run. A cliffhanger in the last part has left fans glued to their screens, eagerly awaiting the following one.

The Hole Is Open Chapter 65 Storyline:

Chapter 65 of The Hole is Open Open teases an intense meeting and some very bad news. Due to the urgency of the situation, Ja-Kang and Yuna find themselves in a bathroom, but not for a typical reason. They want to spend some quality time together.

In the middle of dirty confessions and stolen kisses, Yuna drops a bombshell: they need a hole key, a mysterious object that can open a portal back to their world. This key, which is like a north star, helps them find their way through the rough conditions of the hole.

Being optimistic, on the other hand, comes with a lot of risk. Yuna warns Ja-Kang about more hole masters, which are mysterious beings competing for the same prize. These mystery people are very dangerous because they are ready to do anything to get the key to their bad goals.

When Ja-Kang and Yuna come out of the bathroom, their hearts are running at the same time. Their sexual meeting has changed not only how they look but also how determined they are to stick to their plans.

It turns into a race against time as well as additional forces to find the useless key. Right now, there is a lot of doubt in the air about whether they will find the key and escape the Hole’s grasp or whether they will fall for the plans of those who lurk in the shadows.

What happens in Chapter 65 could have a big effect on their path because it is filled with so much passion and danger. As Ja-Kang and Yuna learn more about the mysterious parts of the hole, the stakes rise, and it becomes harder to tell who is on their side and who is trying to hurt them.

Reader, you should use all of your brain powers because Chapter 65 will make you feel a lot of different things and show you a lot of new things.

Where To Read The Hole Is Open Chapter 65:

You can read The Hole is Open on MangaUs, which is the main website for the series. People from all over the world can read the newest and best manhwa stories on MangaUs, which is a completely free and legal website.

You can read The Hole is Open on MangaUs on your computer, tablet, and phone, and the reading quality is great, and there are English subtitles. You can also show your support for the author as well as the series by buying the original books of The Hole is Open.

These can be found at many places, both online and offline, like Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and Book Depository. You can show the author how much you appreciate them by buying the official books. You can also enjoy the series in its original, full form.

The Hole Is Open Chapter 65 Raw Scan Release Date:

If you can’t wait and need to read Chapter 65 of The Hole is Open right away, you can access the raw scan, which will be made public a few hours before the official date. The raw scan represents the chapter in its original form. Fans scan it and post it.

You will need to know Korean or use a translating tool to read the raw scan, though. On top of that, the raw scan might not be the most effective way to enjoy the chapter because it might be of low quality, have mistakes, or skip pages.

Chapter 65 of The Hole is Open will become publicly available on January 3, 2024. The raw scan can be found on MangaRaw, MangaPark, MangaDex, and MangaFreak, among other places online.

The Hole Is Open Chapter 64 Recap:

At the start of the chapter, there is a memory of Ja-Kang’s grandfather. This memory shows JA-KANG’s grandfather telling him about the hole in the bottom of the business that no one else knows about. He tells him not to go into it.

The story then moves to the present day, where JA-KANG is locked up in the “hole” with an unknown girl named Yuna, who says she is his partner. A huge snake-like monster attacks Ja-Kang when he attempts to escape the “hole.” Because she has a special power that lets her direct the “hole,” Yuna is able to save Ja-Kang from the monster.

Yuna claims that people refer to her as a “hole master,” someone who can control both the “hole” and its contents. She also says that she is looking for a way to get out of the “hole” and back to the real world.

In spite of being shocked and confused by what Yuna has found, Ja-Kang decides to trust her and go in the direction she points him. YUNA tells JA-KANG that they need to find a “hole key,” which is a special item that can open a door to the real world.

Additionally, she warns him that there are other hole masters who want the hole key and will do everything they can to stop them from getting it. At the very end of the chapter, a second hole master with a hole key challenges JA-KANG and YUNA to a fight, which keeps the reader on the edge of their seats.