The hordes of Aliens: Fireteam Elite will also attack Xbox Game Pass very soon on PC and consoles

The subscription service sets the date for the launch of the cooperative shooter released in stores this summer.

On August 24, Aliens: Fireteam Elite was launched in stores, the new bet on the science fiction saga of Cold Iron Studios and Focus Home Interactive that proposed players to join forces with friends to fight the xenomorphs as marines. Now, Xbox Game Pass subscribers on PC, Xbox Series X | S and Xbox One will be able to enjoy all its virtues at no additional cost this December 14th.

This has been announced by Microsoft through its official channels, giving service users one more reason not to unsubscribe in a month where, as a highlight, is the Halo Infinite campaign, which has presented a trailer today.

Second season of Alien: Fireteam Elite

Returning to Alien: Fireteam Elite, the cooperative shooter will land on Xbox Game Pass just in time for the launch of its second season of content, Point Defense. Among its contents, the presence of a game mode which gives name to the update, a new function as well as four additional weapons and a wide variety of accessories, cosmetic items, emotes and challenge cards to give a unique touch to your next missions.

The new season of the shooter also arrives on December 14Aliens: Fireteam Elite is available on PC via Steam, PS5 and PS4, in addition to individual purchase through Microsoft stores for Xbox Series and Xbox One, and invites players to face hordes of enemies, including 11 different xenomorph classes, choosing from five different classes of Space Marines (Gunner, Demolisher, Technician, Medic, and Recon), each with their own special abilities and character perks.

You can discover more about the Cold Iron Studios production by consulting Mario Gómez’s analysis of Aliens: Fireteam Elite for 3D Games. Let’s remember that in December the promising The Gunk also arrives for Xbox Game Pass.

